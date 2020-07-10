Apache firepower for IAF! Boeing confirms completing delivery of world’s best combat helicopters to India

According to the Boeing Company statement, India is one of the 17 countries which selected the Apache and has received the most advanced variant the AH-64E Apache.

Apache firepower for IAF! The US based aerospace Boeing Company has finally completed the deliveries of all the 22 AH-64E Apache and CH-47F(I) Chinook military helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The deliveries all 22 AH-64E Apache Helicopters in June and the delivery of the CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters was completed in March. As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Online, the final five of the 15 heavy lift Chinook helicopters were handed over just before the country wide lockdown due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

According to the Boeing Company statement, India is one of the 17 countries which selected the Apache and has received the most advanced variant the AH-64E Apache. This is also in service with the US forces as well as many other armed forces across the globe.

More about AH-64E Apache

It comes with the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.

There is an improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System. This provides day, night and all-weather target information, and also night vision navigation capability.

Besides classifying air and ground targets, the Fire Control Radar has been updated. It can now operate in the maritime environment.

Without configuration can be used in different environments including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack.

More about Chinooks

These heavy lift helicopters are being used by around 22 defence frces across the globe.

This tandem-rotor helicopter is considered to be the world’s most reliable and efficient heavy-lift helicopter for more than five decades.

The customers can operate them in different climatic (hot), altitude (high), and crosswind conditions.

These helicopters have a modern machined airframe, a common avionics architecture system (CAAS) cockpit. Also has a digital automatic flight control system (DAFCS).

These helicopters are going to help the IAF in meeting the evolving mission demands, and will help in reducing the lifecycle costs.

When were the deals signed?

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had finalized its order with Boeing for the production, training and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters back in September 2015. The deals worth $3 billion included 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache Longbow attack Helicopters and 15 Chinook heavy-lift machines.

Both India and the US inked another contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army. This was inked earlier this year when the US President Donald Trump visited India.

Made in India Components

The aero-structures for the AH-64 Apache helicopter for both US Army and international customers is being produced under Boeing’s joint venture in Hyderabad, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL).

The US company’s suppliers in India are manufacturing critical systems and components for the Chinooks, including the crown and tailcone assembly by Tata Advanced Systems and the ramp and aft pylon by another Indian company.

There are over 200 suppliers and partners in the country in support of “Make in India” and “Skill India.”

Why are these helicopters critical to IAF?

Since the IAF is transitioning to a network centric warfare, the combat helicopter pilots will be provided a greatly enhanced situational awareness of the battlefield, there will be joint interoperability in the constantly evolving battle scenarios.