Anti-satellite missile test is preparedness for tomorrow’s war: Arun Jaitley

By: and | Published: March 28, 2019 7:31 AM

“India is a space power, now we have the power to destroy also. But India is a peaceful and peace-loving country, so it’s not for attacking, it’s for our security and a deterrent for our security,” Jaitley said, drawing a comparison with the “no-first-use-credible-nuclear- deterrence”.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Becoming the fourth country in the world to shoot down a satellite in space with an anti-satellite missile, New Delhi on Wednesday put itself in a position of advantage when it comes to framing global rules in the future on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

But hours after the PM announced the test in a public address, the ruling BJP framed the move as “preparedness” for “tomorrow’s wars” — and a “deterrent”. “We should remember tomorrow’s wars will not be the same as yesterday’s wars. Conventional army, navy, cyber, space… we have to prepare for all these. We are in such geopolitical situation in the world where our preparedness is our deterrent and our preparedness is our biggest security,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters at the party’s headquarters.

“It’s in the nation’s interest that we are prepared for it,” he said in a press conference that was also attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

