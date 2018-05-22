Anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu over ceasefire violation

Anti-Pakistan protest held in Jammu (PTI)

An anti-Pakistan protest was held in Jammu on Tuesday against firing and shelling by the neighbouring country in which seven people, including an eight-month-old baby, have been killed and 24 others injured in the past one week. The protest was organised by the Jammu West Assembly Movement, which advocates the cause of Jammu. Led by its chairman Sunil Dimple, over 200 members of the organisation took out a protest march which began from the Janipur high court road.

They burnt effigies and flags of Pakistan on the high court road against the ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control. The Pakistani army shelling has affected several villages and hamlets in the border region.

A large number of people have fled their homes due to Pakistani shelling along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba district, the protestors said.

They also burnt effigies of the BJP-PDP state government and demanded handing over J&K to the army and imposing governor’s rule. Sunil said people of the state are fed up of Pak-supported terrorism and routine ceasefire violations. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.