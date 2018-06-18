​​​
Anti-militancy ops in J&K to begin in good earnest once intelligence info starts coming in: Indian Army sources

The anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, which were suspended by the security agencies for a month on account of Ramzan, would be resumed in "good earnest" once intelligence on militants started coming in, Army sources said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2018 10:47 PM
Indian Army, anti militancy operations, Jammu and Kashmir,  Line of Control, Bandipora district, pakistan, Rajouri district On Saturday, an Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troopers targeted a patrol party along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. (Representative image: PTI)

The Centre had yesterday called off its month-long suspension of operations against terror groups during the holy month of Ramzan in the state and directed the security forces to take "all necessary action" at the earliest to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence.

“The operation will start in good earnest as the information (on militants) starts coming in,” the sources said. They added that the ceasefire would continue along the Line of Control (LoC). In Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district today, two militants were killed in a gunbattle with the security forces. On Saturday, an Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troopers targeted a patrol party along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

