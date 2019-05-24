Another success for DRDO’s Made in India: 500 kg Inertially-guided bomb successfully tested

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg Inertially-guided bomb at the Pokhran test firing range in Rajasthan. Fired from SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft, the guided bomb achieved the desired range and hit the target at 30 km with high precision. The DRDO this month has had several successful test firing trials. Last week, the India Navy and the DRDO had successfully test fired from the test range a Man-Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) which has advanced features like an image infrared radar seeker with integrated avionics. Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had successfully tested BrahMos air version missile from Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. The IAF had said that the launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target. Read Also| Why Modi govt needs to focus on affordable, sustainable and prioritized modernization of Indian armed forces? The IAF has plans to have 40 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter planes to be fitted with the BrahMos (designated PJ-10) missiles which will help it in carrying out strikes at the enemy targets. These missiles have been made lighter for being carried on the plane. Before that, DRDO had also carried out the flight test of ABHYAS \u2013 High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from test range in Chandipur in Balasore, Odisha. The ABHYAS missile has been designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses the indigenously developed MEMS-based navigation system. In March, the PINAKA-guided-missile from the Pokhran range was test fired. This indigenous missile is a multiple rocket launcher produced by DRDO for the Indian Army.