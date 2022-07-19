Another round of talks – China refuses to budge! India should build up regional consensus against China’s hegemony: Expert

At the end of 12 hours of talks at the Corps Commander Level between India and China on Sunday, there was no resolution to the proposals regarding further disengagement at the friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both sides started discussions at 9.30 am on Sunday morning (July 17, 2022) in an effort to resolve the issue through dialogue and find a resolution which is acceptable to both sides. According to sources both sides had exchanged proposals related to the disengagement at Patrol Point (PP) 15 – Hot Springs Area. This is one issue that could be easily resolved, said sources.

During the day-long talks, the two sides agreed to no further increase in the number of troops deployed in the Demchok area. It has already been reported that this is the area where the Chinese troops have built additional tents near the Charding Nilung Nullah.

The Indian side raised the issue of Depsang Plains, and also the need to return to the April 2020 Status Quo and all friction points, said sources.

The talks took place on the Indian side of the Chushul Moldo Meeting Point. The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen A Sengupta, Commander of the 14 Corps — also known as the Fire and Fury Corps. 14 Corps is responsible for Eastern Ladakh.

What does Status Quo mean?

It means the Chinese side should go back to the positions they had held in April 2020. The positions they were holding before the beginning of the military standoff between the troops of both sides.

Joint Statement

Late Monday evening, a joint statement issued simply stated that the two sides had a “frank and in-depth exchange of views”. And both have “agreed to stay in close contact” and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.

Both sides at the end of discussions have agreed to work out a “mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest”.

According to the statement, the two sides also agreed to build on the progress made during the last meeting which had taken place in March this year. Both India and China continued with discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward looking manner.

At the end of talks the two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of the issues remaining would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector, the statement said. In the Western Sector, both sides have agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground.

India and China have also decided to work out mutually acceptable resolutions to the remaining issues at the earliest. And to maintain dialogue through diplomatic and military channels.

Expert View

According to Lt Col Manoj K Channan, an Indian Army veteran, “It is clear that the PLA is not willing to take any concrete measures to fall back to March 2020 positions. China is using this dialogue to craftily convey a message that China as a responsible Nation is engaging with its neighbours to peacefully settle the border disputes.”

“The double standards are visible as with Nepal; China is willing to discuss the border disputes as per the bilateral treaties. In India’s case the bilateral treaties have been thrown out of the window,” Lt Col Channan opines.

“It is clear India has no leverage over China to bear upon it to honour the bilateral treaties and resolve the boundary dispute. At the same time China is keen to engage with India; India remains an important market, the Chinese companies are bringing in the much needed FDI, will the political leadership be bold enough to engage with the Chinese leadership to resolve this issue.”

“While the Foreign Minister has been engaging with his counterpart in China, it is not understood why the Prime Minister, who shared a bonhomie with President Xi Jinping has not picked up the phone and had a conversation on this aspect,” he says.

“Much as we may wish, our neighbours are not going to change, engaging in a dialogue will help resolve issues. The joint statement is well drafted to communicate that there has been movement forward, till the next time. In another two and a half months the weather will change and the passes will close; the winter stocking and preparing for the harsh winters is the priority. Till the next round of talks, the eyeball to eyeball contact will remain as both sides will ensure that no quarter is given.”

In his view, “India should continue to build up on the Quad, build up regional consensus against China’s hegemony. The Armed Forces must continue to build up capabilities and capacities to be ready in case the PLA seeks to alter the narrative.”