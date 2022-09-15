Another indigenous combat UAV successfully tested

An indigenously manufactured Combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (CUAV) drone has undergone successful testing by a Mumbai based start up Jatayu Unmanned Systems.

A field test was carried out in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Mumbai and a standard issue assault rifle weapon was live-fired mounted on a UAV platform.

About the drone

Known as “Jatayu Aim-X,” the drone had debuted at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, earlier this year in New Delhi from May 27-28.

Referring to its UCAV as “India’s First Combat-Ready UAV,” an official company statement claims that it has been producing drones for use in the military.

Adding that the drone was designed and created locally utilising cutting-edge precision manufacturing methods. The Jatayu drone features a separate ground control station and may also be operated remotely through satellite.

Quoting Capt Aman Johri, CEO of Jatayu Unmanned Systems, the statement states: “Jatayu Aim-X is a fully ‘Make in India’ UAV platform and has been built specifically for the Indian scenario.”

Highlighting India’s need to be prepared for the emerging threats in the future, the company CEO says that the UAV platform built locally will help in saving critical lives on the frontlines. In the coming weeks, the company is set to test their platform with other units of the Indian Army.

According to the company the UAV has been under development since 2016 and previously it has been live-fired successfully during trials in collaboration with the Indian armed forces. And has obtained an accuracy of 93 percent on target.

Besides the military sector, the company statement has said that its all weather and all terrain drones are providing RPAS services in the civil activities like mapping drones, agriculture drones, and Logistics drones.

According to reports by 2030, India has the potential to become a global drone hub. And to achieve this milestone, India needs almost 100,000 drone pilots in the coming years.