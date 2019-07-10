Another feather in India’s cap! To host global scholars on LAC region for the first time

Also, India’s position and place in South-South Cooperation will enhance and will reinstate its leadership qualities in that region.

For the first time ever, an Indian University will be hosting Federation Internacional de Estudios Sobre America Latina y el Caribe “FIEALC”.

The UGC Center for Latin American Studies at Goa University (GU) has won the bid to host the 20th edition of FIEALC in 2021; it was bidding against Chinese University, and the St Petersburg University of Russia. The bidding process took place at the recently concluded 19th FIEALC in Szeged, Hungary in July.

In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, Dr Aparajita Gangopadhyay, Director of UGC Center for Latin American Relations at GU said that “The members at the General Assembly of FIEALC was impressed with our work and commitment to Latin America and Caribbean countries (LAC).”

“It is one of the largest federations of scholars on the region and not only from the LAC region but also from Europe and Asia. And, it is held every two years and this is the first of its kind in India. And scholars from across the globe will be converging here”, Gangopadhyay added.

According to her, hosting such a huge event in the country will help strengthen relations, understanding each other better, breaking stereotypes, visibility and create greater academic linkages.

The earlier editions have been held in Japan, South Korea, Moscow, and Turkey. And, for the University this event here will give an opportunity for the other countries to understand India better, she said.

Though the dates and months are still yet to be decided, the Director of the Centre was confident about the sessions that will be included. According to her, there will be sessions related to science and technology, including Artificial Intelligence besides the usual sessions related to literature, people to people, and the social systems in the LAC region. And for Goa’s tourism a great opportunity to showcase the state and its positives.