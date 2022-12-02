Anadrone Systems to set up R&D centre in Odisha

Anadrone Systems, an Odisha-based target drone manufacturer has announced setting up R&D centre for sophisticated drones in Odisha. The company’s Managing Director, Anant Bhalotia, made this commitment during the ‘Odisha Make-In-India Conclave 2022’.

The news comes as a strategic expansion move right after the company bagged the contract to supply 125 Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT) and associated equipment worth Rs 96 crore to the Indian Army and Air Force, earlier this year.

The new R&D centre will have capabilities to develop futuristic target drones such as subsonic and supersonic targets. Its primary objective will be to become an all-encompassing destination for indigenous drones that will meet national requirements, thereby reducing the import burden on the Indian economy.

The said plant will be up and running within six months to provide drone solutions for the domestic armed forces and export requirements. The new set-up will simultaneously incur revenue for the state as well as will offer diverse employment opportunities to the people of Odisha.

Commenting on the objective behind the announcement, Bhalotia said, “With this new plant, our effort is to become the leading partner to the defence forces in its test and evaluation of sophisticated weapons and systems, and to maximise indigenisation..”

Bhalotia also lauded the Government of Odisha for encouraging entrepreneurs and promoting the indigenous defence manufacturing sector in their state. Anadrone Systems has been manufacturing drones for a decade and their recent collaboration with the UK-based defence-tech company has enabled the manufacturer to be the force behind the validation and induction of various SAM, AAM, Radars & other weapons to the Ministry of Defence.