AN-32 crash: IAF starts recovering the bodies of victims

The process of recovering all the bodies of Air Warriors onboard AN 32 is still on, says the Indian Air Force. After declaring on Thursday that all the 13 personnel on board the ill-fated AN-32 transport had perished in the crash, the process of recovering their bodies was initiated by the IAF along with the help of the local administration. Three more civilian mountaineers were inducted into the rescue mission yesterday, however, due to inclement weather and treacherous terrain the rescue mission was affected. According to the IAF, \u201cThe Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR)has been recovered by the rescue team at the crash site.\u201d Adding, the process of recovering the mortal remains of all the air warriors is on and the weather is affecting the pace of the mission. The IAF is trying to ensure the expeditious transfer of the mortal remains of the air-warriors to their parent base at Jorhat. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. Wing Commander GM Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants R Thapa, A Tanwar, S Mohanty and MK Garg, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sharin, Leading Aircraftmen SK Singh and Pankaj, and Non Combatant Enrolled Putali and Rajesh Kumar, perished in the crash. A team of mountaineers from IAF (nine), Indian Army (four) and local civil mountaineers (two) were airlifted in the Mi-17 helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to the crash site. The mountaineering team was joined later by three more civilians for the mission and the focus was to retrieve the bodies. The IAF had launched a well-planned search and rescue effort on foot, but heavy rains, poor lighting, and rough terrain and the washing away of Molo-Kaying road due to heavy rains had delayed the trekkers. At the end of an intensive joint operation by all three services, s+pace agency and local administration of Arunachal Pradesh, the wreckage of the missing AN-32 aircraft located by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter crew in the Pari Adi hills, between Shi Yomi and Siang districts, at an elevation of 12,000 feet. IAF crashes in Arunachal Pradesh: 1995: A Mi-8 helicopter had crashed in the Yomcha subdivision of West Siang district. All seven on board were killed. 1997: Minister of State for defence NVN Somu and three others were killed when their four-seater Cheetah crashed near Tawang. 2001: All six crew members were killed when Mi-8 helicopter of the IAF crashed near Ziro, in Lower Subansiri district in 2001 while returning from a ration sortie. 2009: AN-32 aircraft crashed near Tato, in which all the 13 defence personnel on board were killed. The plane was returning from Mechuka. 2010: IAF\u2019s Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Bomdir, close to Tawang. All 19 people on board were killed. 2011: 17 people lost their lives when a Mi-17 Pawan Hans helicopters crashed when it was trying to land in Tawang. 2011: Five-seater Pawan Hans helicopter crashed carrying chief minister Dorjee Khandu crashed, leaving all dead. 2015: Pawan Hans helicopter went missing after taking off from Khonsa, in Tirap district. All onboard died. 2017: A SU-30 aircraft crashed near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary. Two killed. 2017: IAF helicopter which was on a Search and Rescue mission went missing near Sagalee. 2017: Five IAF crew members and two army officers when Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed near Tawang. 2019: Thirteen IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash near Siang district.