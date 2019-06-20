AN-32 crash: IAF locates the bodies and remains, efforts on to bring them to base camp

Out of the 13 personnel who perished in the AN-32 crash seventeen days ago, six bodies and remains of seven others have been recovered from the site of the crash in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh. As has been reported earlier, the wreckage of the missing aircraft was located by a Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) last week on June 12, after which intensive air and land search and rescue operations were launched to look for survivors. The twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft had vanished from the radar soon after taking off on June 3 from Jorhat, Assam towards Mechuka advanced landing ground (ALG) near, in Arunachal Pradesh. Recently the IAF had announced that there were "no survivors" from the An-32 crash. READ |\u00a0President Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia: White House The wreckage of the crashed transport aircraft of Soviet origin was located in the mountains at a height of around 12,000 feet. However, due to poor light and bad weather, the search and rescue mission had got delayed. A tri-service search and rescue mission with the help of local administration of Arunachal Pradesh had launched a massive mission to locate the wreckage and survivors and helicopters, including Mi-17s, Cheetah, and ALH were unable to approach the crash site for several days. The rescue operations were carried out by Garud commandos, civilian mountaineers as well as local hunters, however, this had to be suspended for a few days due to bad weather. Efforts are on by the IAF to get the bodies and remains back to the base camp in Jorhat and hand over to the respective families. These will be brought back by the IAF helicopters. According to the IAF, both the black box containing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder which were recovered were damaged in the accident and this would lead to delays in the inquiry to know the exact reason for the crash. So far, the IAF had flown around 200 sorties for the search and rescue mission for the crashed AN-32.