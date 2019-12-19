Amit Shah says certain elements trying to use India’s borders with Nepal, Bhutan to enter India

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2019 11:52:30 AM

Addressing the 56the raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan. "However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said.

Amit Shah, immigrants, indo nepal border, illegal immigrants, citizenship act, CAAShah said the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children and families. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that certain elements who don’t want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country. Addressing the 56the raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan. “However, certain elements, who don’t want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country,” he said. The SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Bhutan borders.

The home minister said the country’s 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because the border guarding forces are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment from minus 37 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius. Shah said the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children and families.

