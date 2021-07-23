American AH-64 Apache combat helicopter gets made in India Fuselage

Our government is committed to providing all support necessary which will make the state a preferred destination for global aviation and defence manufacturers.

From its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) on Friday announced the delivery of the 100th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache combat helicopter to Boeing. This has been accomplished within three years of the Telangana based facility being operational and has placed it as part of the global supply chain for Apache helicopters.

This fuselage is going to travel from India to Boeing Company’s AH-64 Apache manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona, where it will be integrated into the final assembly line.

More about the Tata Boeing Aerospace

This joint venture is the American aerospace giant’s first equity joint venture in India and it is a result of a 2015 partnership agreement with TASL. The state of the art facility in Hyderabad is spread over 14,000 square meters, and has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter. Besides the fuselages, these include secondary structures and vertical spar boxes which are meant for the global customers. Recently, the aerospace manufacturer Boeing had announced the addition of a new production line which will be manufacturing the complex vertical fin structures meant for the 737 family of airplanes.

Over 1,200 Boeing-made Apache helicopters are being operated worldwide. This helicopter is already being flown by the Indian Air Force and has been fielded or selected for acquisition by the armed forces of 16 countries. Indian Army has also contracted for six Apaches.

Boeing’s continued commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat

“In the past two years, our sourcing from India has quadrupled to more than $1 billion. Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration –make Telangana a perfect destination for the high-end manufacturing work that the aerospace and defence industry demands,” Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said.

In an official statement issued by the company, Mr Gupte said, “Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence is not only for India, but for the whole world.”

Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), said, “The achievement of 100th fuselage delivery for AH-64 reflects our strong ability to industrialize and build up complex aerospace programs and deliver with highest levels of quality.”

“It underlines our indigenous manufacturing capability to manufacture cutting-edge technology and quality defence equipment within the country, and promote the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, globally,” the MD and CEO of TASL added.

According to KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, said, “This is a proud moment for Telangana, and a noteworthy step in India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing. Our government is committed to providing all support necessary which will make the state a preferred destination for global aviation and defence manufacturers.”