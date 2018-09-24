​​​
  3. Amazing videos and photos of the rescue mission of Commander Abhilash Tomy

"After a long wait, Commander Abhilash Tomy has been rescued. He is fine and was rescued by the French Fisheries boat `Osiris’," the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Capt DK Sharma told the media in New Delhi.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 24, 2018 10:51 PM
"A rubberised craft was used to rescue him and he was brought out on a stretcher," according to Sharma.

As has been reported the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Canberra, Australia, was in charge of the rescue operation, with Australian, French and Indian naval vessels and other yachts from the competition braving rough conditions to reach him.

It was long 16 hour wait before the French fisheries patrol vessel `Osiris' reached Tomy's yacht at 5:30 GMT on Monday.
In a twitter message, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Tomy would be taken first to nearby Amsterdam Island.

Watch| Video of the rescue mission of Commander Tomy

In a twitter message, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Tomy would be taken first to nearby Amsterdam Island, before being transported on Indian naval vessel INS Satpura to Mauritius for medical attention.

