All you want to know about PBD: Explainer

For this edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, Madhya Pradesh is the partner state. Since 2017 the PBD conventions are every two years and the last PBD due to global COVID-19 pandemic took place in a virtual format.

After four years this PBD is taking place in physical format and this is a special event as it takes place at a time when India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

And this is the first PBD in the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a self reliant nation over the next 25 years – the Diaspora is expected to play an important role in the development trajectory of India.

According to Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, this year theme is ‘Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal’, ‘Pravasi: Amrit Kaal mein Bharat ki Pragati ke Vishwasniy Bhagidaar’.

Diaspora from 70 countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Suriname, Guyana, Mauritius,are going to be present.

Chief Guest: For this PBD Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, who is of Indian origin, is the chief guest.

There is a special Guest of Honour — Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname will be the Special Guest of Honour. He too is of Indian origin, and since the last PBD was in virtual format when he was the chief guest, he has been invited as a special guest, said MEA.

There are several Ministerial level delegations from various countries including Panama, Malaysia, and Mauritius, along with big delegations of Diaspora from countries like UAE, Qatar, Oman, the US, Mauritius, among others will be attending the convention.

There are going to be five plenary sessions based on different themes like: Youth, Soft Power, Indian Work Force and Women, and Health.

For the first time ever four out five sessions will be headed by Cabinet ministers and the panelists are going to be from different walks of life.

Since this is India’s G20 Presidency year a town hall is being planned where the G20 Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Singla and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will be giving a presentation on India’s presidency.

What to expect during the three days of the Convention?

Day one (Jan 8, 2023): As is customary, Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is on day one and this is being organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). And while opening remarks will be delivered by External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar, opening remarks will be delivered by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

And the guest of honour on day one is Ms Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament of Australia. She will be delivering a special address.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present.

There will be a special plenary on day one and the focus will be on the ‘Role of Diaspora Youth in Innovations and New Technologies’.

In the afternoon, the Government of Madhya Pradesh will showcase the potential in trade and investments in various sectors like textiles, garments; IT & IT enabled services; tourism, startups, food process and pharma .

The participants are scheduled to visit Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain, and other such places in Indore like Mandu to get a feel of the cultural heritage.

At the end of the PBD convention there will be a Global Investor Summit organized by the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Day Two:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention on January 9, 2023.

There will be two plenary sessions: ‘Role of Indian Diaspora in promoting Indian Healthcare Ecosystem in Amrit kaal’. This session will be chaired by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

According to MEA the Foreign Minister of Panama, Ms Janaina Tewaney Mencomo (she is of Indian Origin) will be one of the panellists.

Ms Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture will chair a plenary session on ‘Leveraging the soft power of India, Goodwill through craft, cuisine and creativity’.

Minister of Arts and Culture from Mauritius, Avinash Teeluck is expected to participate.

Later in the day there will be bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Modi and the visiting Presidents of Guyana and Suriname. The day will end with a cultural programme organized by ICCR.

Day Three:

This is the valedictory day, and there will be two plenary sessions: ‘Enabling global mobility of Indian workforce – Role of Indian Diaspora’ and this will be chaired by Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan.

And one of the panelists is Ms Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity of Mauritius.

Another panel discussion will be on ‘Harnessing the potential of women Diaspora entrepreneurs towards an inclusive approach to nation building’. This will be chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance.

And the day will end with President Droupadi Murmu delivering the valedictory address and also conferring the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on 27 awardees.

In the last session of the day Dr Jaishankar is expected to be present, the CM of Madhya Pradesh and also Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Awardees

According to MEA in this convention 27 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred.

And for the very first time awardees are from countries which have so far not received the awards. And awardees are from countries including South American nation Brazil, European nations like Croatia and Denmark, Central Asian country Uzbekistan, and two African countries — Republic of Congo and South Sudan; Gulf region, Asia & Oceania and Americas.