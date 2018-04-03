IAF’s MiG-17 V5 helicopter crash in Kedarnath: Pilots injured; all we know so far

Indian Air Force MiG helicopter topples near Kedarnath. (Credits: ANI)

Indian Air Force’s an MiG-17 V5 helicopter crash-landed near Kedarnath on Tuesday morning.

The helicopter was trying to land near the Kedarnath shrine but met with an accident as it hit an iron girder at the perimeter of temple wall while it was trying to land at the helipad near Kedarnath temple.

The helicopter caught fire after colliding with the iron girder. Though the fire was controlled, thick smoke enveloped the area.

#UPDATE Four people including the pilot suffered minor injuries after Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing at helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. (The helicopter is not of the Army as mentioned earlier) pic.twitter.com/l59bFVV4eP — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

There were 8 people in the helicopter in total- a pilot, a co-pilot and six passengers. The IAF pilot suffered minor injuries, but none of them is in danger.

The mountainous area in Uttarakhand has been quite risky for helicopters. The Indian Army official made a statement saying a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

(Further details awaited)