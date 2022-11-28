All set for G20 presidency, special briefing organised

Ahead of the first meeting of the G20 Sherpas starting Dec 4-7 in Udaipur, all the Resident Heads of Missions of the G20 member countries, invited guest countries and International Organizations were giving a special briefing by Chief G20 Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

The briefing focused on operational, substantive and logistical aspects of various G20 interactions which will be taking place across the country under India’s Presidency starting December 1, 2022 until 2023. The special briefing was organised at Swaraj Dweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Saturday (Nov 26, 2022).

According to an official statement from the Ministry of external Affairs, the Heads/Representatives of the missions in New Delhi were told about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of G20 Presidency under India as is reflected in the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “One Earth One Family One Future”. It has been reported earlier that Prime Minister Modi after taking over the presidency at the G20 Bali Summit had said that “it will inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented.’’

The briefing by the G20 Sherpa also covered priorities in various sectors including: women-led development; multilateral reforms; public digital goods and digital infrastructure; accelerated progress on sustainable development goals; climate action, climate finance and technology collaborations; and clean, sustainable, just, affordable and inclusive energy transition.

They were also briefed about the arrangements made for the meetings across India and facilitation for delegates who will be participating. The Chief G20 Coordinator also recalled that November 26th marked the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks and the importance of facing global challenges together.

Representatives of the Department of Economic Affairs also presented an overview of the ongoing finance track deliberations and India’s approach.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Muktesh Pardeshi and AS (G20) Abhay Thakur, at the end of the special briefing also responded to questions related to the visas, protocol, security as well as participation of invitees.

All the Heads of Missions were also given a detailed briefing on the culture, history and development of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands by Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra. And they also got a chance to visit the historic Cellular Jail at Port Blair, where a large number of India’s unsung heroes were imprisoned for the cause of the country’s freedom struggle.

They also took part in a yoga session, as well as beach cleaning activity symbolising India’s one earth Approach as well as pro-planet, sustainable lifestyles.