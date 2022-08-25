All hands on deck – Indian Navy gets ready for IAC `Vikrant’ commissioning

The countdown has started for the commissioning of the long awaited indigenously built aircraft carrier `Vikrant’ in the first week of September.

Once commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022, the IAC will officially become `INS Vikrant’ which can strengthen peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The indigenous Vikrant features a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots. The carrier comes with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles, which means it can sail all the way from India to Brazil, according to the presentation made by the Indian Navy. This carrier has a height of 59 metres, is 262 metres long and 62 metres wide.

Journey so far

The keel laying of the carrier was in 2009, the first time it was launched in the water was in 2013, Basin trials in November 2020, five phases of Sea Trials Completion was in July 2022, inducted in the Indian Navy in July 2022 and next month it will be commissioned.

Media Conference

At a press interaction in New Delhi ahead of the commissioning ceremony, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said:”It will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Adding, “It will be “unforgettable” day as the commissioning of the aircraft carrier will significantly enhance the country’s overall maritime capabilities.”

The aircraft carrier is a symbol of national unity, with its indigenous content on board the IAC `Vikrant’ around 76 percent and several pieces of equipment on board has been made in 18 states and Union Territories across the country. According to the VCNS:”Equipment has been made in places including: Ambala, Bengaluru, Daman, Kolkata, Indore, Jalandhar, Kota, Pune, and New Delhi.”

According to the presentation made by the Indian Navy and as has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the IAC Vikrant will have 2400/2200 spaces/compartments and there will be separate accommodation for the women officers and women Agniveer sailors.

“India has joined the select group of countries like the UK, France, Russia and China which have the potential to design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes,” he added.

Big Achievements

The entire cabling of `Vikrant’ which is almost 2,500 km long has been made in India.

As reported earlier, warship-grade steel has been used for building the ship and this has been made in India with the assistance of Steel Authority of India, Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation. And, “This warship grade steel can be exported to other countries,” said the VCNS.

Built at a cost of under Rs 20,000 crore, this is powered by four gas turbines totalling 88 MW power.

Which fighter jets are going to be on board the new carrier?

When it gets commissioned the Russian made MiG-29K will be on board. The final decision of choosing from either the US or French fighter jets is expected to take place before the year ends, indicated top Indian Navy officials.

Responding to a question the VCNS said, “The carrier is designed to hold Russian MiG-29K. However, the navy would be ultimately deploying the indigenous TEDBF (Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter) fighter aircraft. The Indian Navy is working with DRDO. And for the interim a choice between the French or the American fighters will be made.

“To accommodate the new fighter jets, some minor design changes would need to be made and the Indian Navy has kept that in mind,” explained a senior officer.