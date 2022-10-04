All eyes on Chandigarh Skies: LCH and other 83 IAF aircraft in this year’s flypast

The newly inducted indigenous Light Combat Helicopter will make its debut in the Indian Air Force day air display which will take place in Chandigarh this year on October 8. This is the first time the air display will take place outside Delhi.

Briefing media persons ahead of the 90th IAF Day, Group Capt Ajay Rathi, Western Air Command said “In the Air Force Day parade to be held in Chandigarh on Oct 8, followed by aerial display — a total of 83 aircraft, including nine on standby, will participate.”

The aerial display will be in two parts one during the morning parade and this will be followed by display over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

What to look for?

In the aerial display, according to the IAF there 44 fighter jets, 20 helicopters, seven transport aircraft and two vintage aircraft.

Fighter Fleet

According to Grp Capt Rathi, there will be three Rafales, three Sukhoi-30MKIs, six MiG-29s, four Mirage 2000Ks, three MiG-21 Bisons, and six Jaguars. All these will be seen in Arrowhead formations.

Then there will be another three Sukhoi fighter jets in Vic formation, and also carrying out a vertical split.

Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ will be seen flying over the Sukhna Lake.

Helicopter Fleet

In the flypast would be three newly-inducted Light Combat Helicopters in Vic formation, an MI-17 IV, and a Chinook.

Also, two Apache attack helicopters, two Advanced Light Helicopters and an MI-35 (with call sign Eklavya) flying in Arrowhead formation. Also three more Advanced Light Helicopters (with call sign Rudra) and three MI-17V5s are going to fly in Vic formation.

Transport Fleet

According to IAF, the ‘Big Boys’ IL-76, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft will showcase the transport fleet. And as always there will be two vintage aircraft which will make special appearance at the parade: Dakota and T-6G Harvard.

Moving to another venue

Keeping in line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the IAF Day Parade for is moving out this year to Chandigarh. This is the first time that the Day’s parade and the aerial display is taking place outside New Delhi and next year the venue will be another city.

Every year on October 8, the IAF Day is celebrated as it was on this day in 1932 it was raised.