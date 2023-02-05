Air Marshal Pankaj Sinha reviews security scenario along Northern Borders; lauds strong counter-infiltration grid along LoC

Western Air Commander Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha visited forward areas on the Northern borders for reviewing the security scenario on Saturday. Air Marshal Sinha was briefed on the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness along the borders and he lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC). The Air Officer remarked that the synergized approach will be the way ahead to address the dynamic requirements of modern day warfare.

The Indian Air Force has kept almost all its air bases at a “very high level of readiness” to meet any eventuality with China and Pakistan, an official release stated. The western Air Commander assured that the Western Command is vigilant for the aerial defence of the sensitive areas of various parts of North, North-West India.

He recognised the efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force in J&K, and appreciated the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in active operations and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the Nation. Air Marshal Sinha also commended the troops of the Indian Army for securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.