Air Force ready for two front war! Matrix of threat facing the country is complex, says IAF Chief

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria. (Image source: IAF)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to take on any Challenge from China, says the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria. Responding to media queries ahead of the 89th IAF Day Celebrations on Oct 8, he said “The matrix of the threat facing the country is complex. We are fully prepared to take on any challenges from China and are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency.”

On a two-front war, he said “The IAF is prepared for any conflict. There is no question that China can get the better of us. We are ready for two-front wars. If China decides to use Pakistan for attacking us, it would mean a collusive threat and the IAF was ready to tackle it.

“The adversary could not be underestimated as it had made huge investment in military technology,” the chief said in response to a question if India’s assessment of China’s capability was correct?

According to him, “The strength of China is in the long surface-to-air systems, which they have put in the areas. And, we are ready to cater to those in our matrix.”

Were the forces taken by surprise by the Chinese aggression in Ladakh? “We acted swiftly. Not correct to say we were taken by surprise. The next three months will depend on how the talks are progressing.’’

More Rafales?

The French fighter jets that have recently been inducted in the IAF provide the service technological edge. To a question, the chief stated, “It gives the IAF the ability to strike first and strike deep. And strike hard even in a contested air space.”

When will the rest be delivered? According to the chief by October end-November 3-4 are expected, and it will be a regular affair, every two-three months they will be delivered. So, by the end of 2021, one squadron will be completed. And by 2023, all 36 will be delivered.”

UAVs from the US

Responding to question related to the role of drones in war and the cost of these, he said, that the drones played an important role in the build-up to the conflict. And on the cost of the armed drones India is planning to buy from the US-based General Atomics, the IAF Chief said “The right mix of having armed drones and the issue of costs has been factored in. There is a combination of different UAVs.”

Joint Command Structure

In his opening remarks, the chief said “Deliberations are going on to find a solution that will fit our unique environment and the need to maximise our resources. Tri services study teams have been formed which are looking and are discussing to arrive at the most optimum solution and the contours of such a joint structure that will come up in the near future. “