Air Force Day: Vintage and modern aircraft to enthrall spectators on October 8

A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad) on Oct 8. The air display at its 86TH anniversary will commence with flag bearing sky divers of famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude with a scintillating aerobatic display.

The general area over which aircraft will be flying at low levels during rehearsals for the air display starting Monday are Wazirpur bridge – Karwalnagar – Afjalpur – Hindan, Shamli – Jiwana – Chandinagar – Hindan, Hapur – Philkua – Ghaziabad – Hindan.