Air Force Day: IAF celebrates 88th anniversary! Check history, significance, status

Air Force Day status: Air Force Day 2020 celebration has begun at 8 am at Air Force Station Hindan. (IAF twitter)

Air Force Day 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF) is proudly celebrating its 88th anniversary this year. A breathtaking, scintillating, and daredevil air display by several IAF aircraft will be the hallmark and main attraction of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Air Force Day India Date: Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year.

Air Force Day quotes: “On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief,” President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated warriors of IAF. Air Force personnel not only safeguard India’s skies but also play an exemplary role in humanitarian service, PM Modi said. IAF warriors’ courage, valour and dedication towards the motherland are inspiring.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

“My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Air Force Day status: Air Force Day 2020 celebration has begun at 8 am at Air Force Station Hindan. The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies. The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 1052 hours with a spellbinding aerobatic display.

Air Force Day history, significance: The Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October 1932. Its first ac flight came into being on April 1 1933. It possessed a strength of six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (literally, air soldiers). The aircraft inventory comprised of four Westland Wapiti IIA army co-operation biplanes at Drigh Road as the “A” Flight nucleus of the planned No.1 (Army Co- operation) Squadron, IAF stated on its website.