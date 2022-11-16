Air Fest 2022 scheduled on November 19, host of demonstrations planned

Come November 19 and a thrilling display of coordination between the air warriors and their machines will be on show at the Air Fest 2022 at Head Quarters Maintenance Command, Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur.

The objective of the Air Fest is to showcase various facets of Indian Air Force and motivate the youth of Nagpur to choose Indian Air Force for an exciting career. Air Marshal Vibhas Pande AVSM VSM, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command will be the Chief Guest for the Air Fest 2022.

The practice sessions for the same will be held on November 17 and 18. This Air Fest is being conducted as a part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence and the glorious history of people, culture and achievements.

The Air Fest will commence with fourteen NCC Air Wing cadets demonstrating their skills in aero modeling wherein both remote controlled and control line models will be flown in full view of the spectators. The remote controlled aircraft will carry out an aerobatic display consisting of loops, rolls and figure of eight whereas, the control line model display inverted flying, loops and vertical figure of eight.

Thereafter, a pilot from Air Headquarters Adventure Cell will enthrall the audience in his Paramotor with his aerobatic manoeuvresincluding a spiral descent from 1,000 feet and a wingover at a height of 300 feet.

The Dare Devils of “Akashganga” IAF team comprising of 10 air warriors will display a demonstration of skydiving from a Dornier aircraft at a height of 8,000 feet and land with precision in the designated landing zone. The leader will carry the IAF Ensign and land at the designated landing zone adjacent to the spectators. He will be followed by others carrying the flag of “Akashganga” and at the end the three of the team members will land with the National Flag.

This will be followed by an Avro, a medium-size turboprop transport aircraft, which would fly low at 500 feet above ground level in front of the spectators. Thereafter, the synchronised rifle drill will be performed by 18 airmen of the world renowned Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT). They will perform spectacular precision rifle handling drill manoeuvres.

Soon after, the Sarang, the aerobatic helicopter air display team of the IAF will fly four modified Advance Light Helicopters (ALHs). The choppers would fly just approximately two propeller distance from each other in order to exhibit the superior skills and expertise of the pilots.

The No. 5 Air Force Band will play martial music to the tunes of ‘Sound Barrier’, Ae watan watan’, ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’. While the No. 5 Air Force Band would be playing their tunes, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), comprising of nine Hawk aircraft, will enthrall the audience with their magnificent manoeuvres in the air.

After the Air Show, a static display of aeromodels, Mi-17V5 aircraft and weapons will be opened up to the audience. Publicity stalls will also be available to attend to queries from students and youth regarding career opportunities in the IAF.