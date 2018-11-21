Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa to inaugurate the commanders’ conference of all Air Force stations on Thursday

Dhanoa was received by Eastern Air Command Air Officer in Charge Air Marshal R Nambiar when he arrived here at the IAF headquarters, they said. (ANI Twitter)

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa will inaugurate the commanders conference of all Air Force stations under Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force here Thursday, officials said here Wednesday. Dhanoa was received by Eastern Air Command Air Officer in Charge Air Marshal R Nambiar when he arrived here at the IAF headquarters, they said.

The Air Chief Marshall is accompanied by his wife Kamalpreet Dhanoa, who is also the president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFFWA), they added.