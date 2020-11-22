  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air Chief flies a sortie in Light Combat Helicopter. Checks out the mean machine!

By: |
November 22, 2020 12:59 PM

The aircraft which has been indigenously designed and developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was airborne for almost an hour after taking off at around 11.45 hours.

During the sortie, the Air Chief checked out the critical flying characteristics of the helicopter and also checked the status of the sensors installed already.

On Friday morning the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, undertook his maiden flight in Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in Bengaluru. The aircraft which has been indigenously designed and developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was airborne for almost an hour after taking off at around 11.45 hours. The Air Chief was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd) S P John of HAL.

During the sortie, the Air Chief checked out the critical flying characteristics of the helicopter and also checked the status of the sensors installed already.

Related News

Attributing the success of the LCH to the D&D efforts and the flight test team, the Air Chief termed the helicopter as a potent platform. And expressed hope that the HAL will focus on productionisation at a fast pace.

To meet all the requirements of the Air Force, the HAL is all ready for the productionisation of the LCH, the CMD of HAL R Madhavan, assured the Air Chief.

More about the LCH

It is a 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter.

It is powered by two Shakti engines.

It has inherited many technical features of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

It is the first attack helicopter Made in India to land in Forward Bases.

It landed first at Siachen, which is almost 4,700 mts above sea level, with a load of 500 kg.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, two LCH have already been deployed for operations in Leh sector to support the IAF missions, due to the ongoing standoff between India and China.

It has the capability of being quickly deployed in extreme temperatures and is a potent platform.

It has highly accurate weapons and state-of-the-art systems which have the capability of the target day/night.

Can operate in the complete Area of Responsibility (AOR) and altitudes.

Both the Indian Army and the IAF together need around 160 LCHs.

The DAC has already given its approval for the initial batch of 15 LCHs.

The HAL has launched the production of Limited Series Production (LSP) in anticipation of orders.

RFP has been issued by IAF for 15 LSPs (10 for IAF and 5 for Army).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Air Chief flies a sortie in Light Combat Helicopter. Checks out the mean machine!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Soldier killed, another injured in Pakistan firing in Jammu-Kashmir’s Rajouri, Kathua districts
2Indo-Pacific concept a rejection of spheres of influence: Jaishankar
3PM Modi says killing of 4 JeM terrorists thwarted efforts to wreak ‘major havoc and destruction’