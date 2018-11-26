Ahead of Aero India 2019, Op Raksha Gyan to be launched on Tuesday by MoD

On Tuesday, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be officially launching an `Operation Raksha Gyan Shakti’ in an effort to increase Intellectual Property Right (IPR) filing in design with the main aim to ensure that there is not much dependence of the foreign companies and their technologies.

Talking to a select group of media persons, Secretary Defence Production Ajay Kumar said that, “Almost 204 new IPRs have been filed between April- Oct 2018.”

The defence secretary production, clarified that the Defence Production Units (DPSUs) 133 IPRs were filed till March 2018.”

According to Kumar, the ministry of defence (MoD) has already started training of the personnel and according to the details shared by Kumar so far 5283 personnel have been trained till Oct 2018.

READ ALSO | Made in India Fast Patrol Vessel launched by GRSE in Kolkata

“The main aim is to train 10,000 personnel in the year 2018-19. To train the master trainers, we have taken help from external trainers (foreign trainers),” he added.

While the Directororate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) is in charge of the designs received through the Transfer of Technology (ToT), for the IPR the responsibility is with the Additional DGQA and then line cells have been created in the DPSUs and the Ordinance Factory Boards (OFBs).

Ahead of the Aero-India 2019, with a target of getting at least up to 1000 IPRs, there will be cells at the Units (shop level), Factory level and at the Corporate level with an aim to creating new Ideas.

READ ALSO | India better prepared, more organised 10 years after 26/11 attack: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

Kumar explained that the purpose behind such training cells is to is to motivate the employees and to ensure that they know that their efforts and works are being recognised.

Of the 204 IPRs filed till now, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has filed the most with 63 IPRs followed by 37 by HAL, BEML 28 and OFBs 20.

Target of 1000 filed for 2018-19, HAL is 37, BEL 43. So far IPR processed for billing until Oct end is 75, which includes BEL 20, Mazagon Dockyard Ltd 10; Goa shipyard Ltd 20.

Training imparted till quarter ending 2018 is 5283 out of which OFB tops the list with 2807 officials have been trained.