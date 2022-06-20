Agniveers get ready! Recruitment notifications of the three services to be out this week

To make the Indian Armed Forces young and more tech savvy, recruitment schedule for the first batch of Agniveers with training is all set to be announced later this week. On Sunday senior tri-service officers from the Ministry of Defence came out to rebut all the criticism related to the recently announced short term Agnipath Recruitment scheme for the Indian Armed Forces.

Dismissing any plans to roll back or review the scheme, Lt Gen Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said “No, why should there be a rollback?” He also said the main objective was to reduce the average age of the personnel in uniform and “We need young people who have grown up playing with mobile phones.”

Recruitment to the Indian Army

On Monday the Indian Army announced that registration for the recruitment rally will start online from July. Online registration, according to the Indian Army Notification, is mandatory for all job aspirants under the new scheme announced last week. In all, 83 recruitment rallies would be organized across the country and they will cover all states.

As reported earlier these Agniveers, according to the Indian Army will have a distinct insignia and will form a distinct rank. This means they will be different from the existing ranks.

Financial Express Online has reported that the number of recruitment in the next few years will be around 50,000-60,000. Gradually this number will go up to 90,000 up to one lakh. Gen Puri has stated that the intake of Agniveers is going to touch up to 1.25 lakh in the future.

Josh and Hosh

Citing recommendations of the Kargil review committee and Arun Singh committee report, Lt Gen Puri said that the Army is looking for a mix of Josh & Hosh. And, that is why the focus is on reducing the age profile. Once the youth start getting recruited in the Indian Army, the average age will come down from the current 32 to 26 and this will be in line with the age profile of major Armies across the globe. Adding, “The forces had been waiting since 1984 to reduce the age profile.”

Details about the Indian Army Recruitment

According to the notification put out by the Army, the eligibility criteria, terms and conditions have already been put on the Army website and the process will start next month.

Lt Gen CB Ponnappa, Adjutant General of Army has stated that the first rallies are going to start in the first week of August to November and induction into the training centers will be done in two batches.

According to him the Army has plans to induct 40,000 Agniveers in the first batch – recruitment of around 25,000 Agniveers will be completed in the first half of December and the balance in the second batch by February 2023.

IAF Registration

From June 24 this week the registration for the first batch of Agniveers for Indian Air Force will start and the registration will be online. And from July 24 the first phase of online examination will start.

According to Air Marshal SK Jha, Air Officer in-charge, Personnel, the notification and registration process for enrolment of the first batch would start later this week on June 24 and it will be through an online system of the IAF.

And the training of those who qualify will start by year end, he said.

Indian Navy

Sharing this with media persons, Vice Admiral DK Tripathi has said, “On June 25 we will send our advertisement to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the process would start within a month.”

“By November 21, the first Agniveer will report to the Training Institute INS Chilka,” he added.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that in the first phase of recruitment under the new scheme 3,000 will be inducted out of which around 20 percent would be women. According to Vice Admiral DK Tripathi, the recruitment of Agniveers will be gender neutral. The women when recruited will be deployed on warships. Presently there are 30 women officers on different Indian Navy ships.

In the first phase the Indian Navy is looking at recruiting around 600 Agniveers and their deployment will depend on the modalities and they could be posted on warships, confirmed a senior officer.

Agniveers put on notice

All the protestors across the country have been put on notice. According to the top DMA officer, they will find no place in the recruitment as the Army’s main foundation is discipline.

At the time of registering for the recruitment, these youths will have to prove by providing a certificate that they were not part of any protest, arson or vandalism. There will be police verification and if there is an FIR against them they will not be eligible.

According to the senior Army officer the first batch of 46,000 Agniveers is going to be a pilot project.

The allowances the Agniveers will get will be at par with the regular soldiers in the field and in case an Agniveer sacrifices his/her life in the service of the nation, will be entitled to get compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Under the new scheme, now onwards all recruitment in the forces for soldiers, sailors and airmen will now be as per the terms and conditions and eligibility announced by the three services.

While 25 percent of the Agniveers will have a chance to join the regular cadre at the end of four years, the balance 75 percent will get preference in other ministries, DPSUs as well as State Police.

The scheme according to the senior Indian Army officer was discussed by all service chiefs as well as Chief of Defence Staff Late Gen Bipin Rawat over two years and several studies focusing on different aspects have been also discussed in depth.