Agnipath a big hit? IAF attracts thousands of applications from future Agniveers; Check details

Even though the registration for the recruitment of Agniveers under the new Agnipath Scheme for the Indian Army and Navy has yet to start, the Indian Air Force is sharing numbers of registrations through social media.

On twitter, the IAF tweeted on Sunday it had received around 56,960 applications from the time the registration online was opened on Friday last week. And within three days of opening up the registration. The lines will close on July 5, 2022.

“The numbers will of course go up. There is still more time for registering”, explained a senior officer who wished to remain anonymous.

“56960! That’s the total number of applications received till date from future Agniveers in response to the Agnipath recruitment application process on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in,” the IAF stated on Twitter.

According to the notification which was issued by the IAF, the registration online started June 24, 2022 and the interested candidates could directly register themselves through the official website — careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

What is important to note is that all those registering should be aware that only those who will fulfil the eligibility criteria can qualify as an Agniveer. “Simply by registering, does not mean they have become Agniveers,” added the officer quoted above.

Some important dates to remember for IAF

Online Registration process started June 24, 2022.

Online Registration will close July 5, 2022.

And the Exam Date is July 24, 2022, onwards.

What are the eligibility criteria?

According to the notification which is available on the IAF website, all those who are interested to join the IAF as Agniveers have to fulfil the initial criteria which include any of the following:

Should have cleared the 10th class or matriculation certificate.

Or intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent mark sheets.

Or 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet and Matriculation mark sheet.

Or a 2 years vocational course mark sheet.

And marks sheets of non-vocational.

Age: Those who are registering must be between 17.5 years to 21 years. And as a onetime upper age limit relaxation, the Government has raised it to 23 years.

There will be an online test, followed by other tests including Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Adaptability Test-I, Adaptability Test-II. The final test will be a medical test. Once the candidate clears there he/she will be recruited in IAF.

When registering for the online exam, Rs 250 has to be paid. This can be done through either internet banking, credit and debit cards, or by challan at any Axis Bank Branch.

When will the registrations open for the Indian Army & Navy?

On July 1, 2022 both the services will open online registrations for the future Agniveers.

It has already been reported that in the first phase of the scheme which has been launched around 46,000 Agniveers are expected to be recruited by the three services. The break up is as follows: around 40,000 will go to the Indian Army and 3,000 each for the IAF and Navy each.

As per the schedule of the IAF, the course is going to start on December 30, 2022.

And for the Indian Navy the very first batch of Agniveers are expected to report on Nov 21, 2022 at Navy’s training establishment INS Chilka. And in the very first batch women Agniveers will be recruited.

In the case of the Indian Army the recruitment will be done in two batches since the numbers are higher and 83 recruitment rallies are planned across the country. In the first batch around 25,000 Agniveers will be recruited by the first half of December this year and the second batch will recruit the remaining by February 2023.