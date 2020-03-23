After LMGs, Indian Army will soon get close-quarter-battle carbines

Published: March 23, 2020 5:53:03 PM

The CQBs for the infantry army of the Indian army is coming through the Fast Track Procurement (FTP), just like the LMGs

Light Machine Guns, Indian Army, close quarter battle carbines, cqb, MoD, NATO, latest news on indian armyThe Indian Army is looking to buy 93,895 CQBs in an effort to modernize its infantry.

With the deal for the Light Machine Guns (LMG) in place, the Indian Army is now waiting for the close-quarter-battle carbines (CQB). “A decision is expected by later this month. It is now close to fifteen months since the UAE based Caracal Company was declared L1 after extensive trials for a $ 553.33 million. The Oversight Committee has already submitted its report the Ministry of Defence (MoD),” confirmed a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

The CQBs for the infantry army of the Indian army is coming through the Fast Track Procurement (FTP), just like the LMGs. The Indian Army is looking to buy 93,895 CQBs in an effort to modernize its infantry. However, the deal has not been finalized with the UAE based company.

Despite meeting all the specifications as well as the requirements mentioned in the request for proposal (RFP), and giving detailed responses to the MoD, final decision has not been taken yet.

After being declared as L1, UAE based Caracal has already been through the Commercial Negotiating Committee (CNC), and has completed the Acceptance Test Procedure report, along with other documents has been submitted to the MoD.

The Company is NATO compliant and has been supplying these CQBs to other armed forces across the globe. The trials for the India market were extensive in nature and had been carried out in India as well the home country of the companies who had bid for this order. The tests were carried out with Indian ammunition in different terrain.

Since the deal will be under the FTP, within one year of the inking of the contract he deliveries will start. There is an urgent requirement for seven lakh CQBs, which is why these will come through the FTP.

