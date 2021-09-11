Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Crisis News Latest Update Live: As evacuation drives continue, Taliban cancel Afghan govt inauguration ceremony on 9/11 anniversary

The UN sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events.

Afghanistan Taliban Kabul crisis Today News September 11 Live updates: As the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is in its final stages, more US evacuation operations took off from Kabul with flights carrying 21 American nationals as well as 11 holders of the Green Card having left the crisis-ridden country. Qatar has been sending charter flights of its national airlines to aid the evacuation of citizens who wish to leave the country, and as per the US, over the past three days, more than 250 foreign nationals have left Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has cancelled its plans of holding the inauguration ceremony of its government in Afghanistan which it had earlier decided to hold on September 11, this year, reported Russia’s news agency TASS. The day marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in the US, and it was this terror attack that brought the US forces to Afghan soil in the first place. About 3,000 people had been killed in the terror attacks, in which al-Qaeda working from Afghanistan crashed four hijacked passenger planes into four different places in the US – two into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre, one into the Pentagon, and one into a field in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the United Nations sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events.

