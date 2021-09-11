Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Crisis News Latest Update Live: As evacuation drives continue, Taliban cancel Afghan govt inauguration ceremony on 9/11 anniversary

Afghanistan Taliban Kabul crisis Today News September 11 Live updates: As the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is in its final stages, more US evacuation operations took off from Kabul with flights carrying 21 American nationals as well as 11 holders of the Green Card having left the crisis-ridden country. Qatar has been sending charter flights of its national airlines to aid the evacuation of citizens who wish to leave the country, and as per the US, over the past three days, more than 250 foreign nationals have left Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Taliban has cancelled its plans of holding the inauguration ceremony of its government in Afghanistan which it had earlier decided to hold on September 11, this year, reported Russia’s news agency TASS. The day marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in the US, and it was this terror attack that brought the US forces to Afghan soil in the first place. About 3,000 people had been killed in the terror attacks, in which al-Qaeda working from Afghanistan crashed four hijacked passenger planes into four different places in the US – two into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre, one into the Pentagon, and one into a field in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, the United Nations sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events.
Highlights
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Friday for an injection of cash into Afghanistan to avoid an economic meltdown that would spark a "catastrophic" situation for the Afghan people and be a "gift for terrorist groups."His remarks come after his special envoy on Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, warned the Security Council on Thursday that the freezing of billions of dollars in international Afghan assets to keep them out of Taliban hands would inevitably spark "a severe economic downturn." "At the present moment the U.N. is not even able to pay its salaries to its own workers," Guterres told reporters. "We need to find ways to avoid a situation that would be catastrophic for the people and, in my opinion, a source of instability, and an action, gift for terrorist groups still operating there," he said. (Reuters)
Pakistan on Friday hoped that the new interim government in Afghanistan led by the Taliban would bring "peace, security and stability" to the war-torn country and work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people. Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation in Afghanistan, including the formation of new political set-up to address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of Afghanistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said at the weekly press briefing here. "We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people," he said. Pakistan has an abiding interest in Afghanistan's peace, he said. (PTI)
The US has halted all US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas after discovering a limited measles outbreak among Afghans arriving in the United States, a hitch that American officials warned will have a severe impact on an often-troubled US-run evacuation. US Customs and Border Protection made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from US bases in Germany and Qatar, according to a US government document seen Friday by The Associated Press. The document cited unspecified "health safety concerns." White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the temporary halt stemmed from discovery of measles among four arrivals in the United States. The government document viewed by the AP said the halt would "severely impact" operations at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and have an "adverse effect" on the nearly 10,000 evacuees, many of whom it said have been there more than 10 days and are increasingly fatigued. (AP)
The UN refugee agency chief said Friday the UNHCR will engage with the Taliban in order provide assistance to millions of displaced Afghans. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' high commissioner for refugees, also said his agency has so far not observed large numbers of Afghans trying to cross into other countries but warned that the situation could change if conditions in the country deteriorate. "The priority number one for my organization is to step up, scale up our humanitarian work to help those displaced... Winter is coming. It is very cold in Afghanistan during winter," Grandi said. He said: "And in order to do that, UNHCR, like other humanitarian organizations, will engage, will discuss with the Taliban. We will discuss with anybody that controls an area where there are people in need." (AP)