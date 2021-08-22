Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live Updates: Over 300 Indians likely to be brought back from Kabul today as situation deteriorates in Afghanistan

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update August 22, Kabul Latest News: As the situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, several nations intensified evacuation efforts. India is likely to bring back more than 300 Indian nationals home from Kabul on Sunday as part of its evacuation mission. As many as 87 Indians were evacuated on Saturday by military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. From Kabul airport, they were taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe and the group is expected to reach Delhi in a special Air India flight early on Sunday, according to PTI report.
“Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. 2 Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar said 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days, are also being sent to India.
Australia ran four flights into Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday night, evacuating over 300 people, including Australians, Afghan visa holders, New Zealanders, U.S. and British citizens.
Many countries, including the US and Germany, have advised their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands of desperate people gathered trying to flee almost a week after Taliban took control of Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Taliban’s co-founder, Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders. The group is trying to hammer out a new government in Afghanistan.
Highlights
Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul, Afghanistan earlier this morning with 168 people onboard. It will land at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad later today: Government Sources (ANI)
The Biden administration is considering calling on US commercial airlines to provide planes and crews to assist in transporting Afghan refugees once they are evacuated from their country by military aircraft. The US Transportation Command says in a statement Saturday that the Pentagon has not approved or ordered any activation of commercial airlines as allowed under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet programme, which adds to military aircraft capability during a crisis related to national defence. (AP)
The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed by members of his national security team on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Biden and his team met on Saturday in the White House Situation Room to discuss the security situation and counterterrorism operations, including against the Islamic State group in Afghanistan. Evacuations and efforts to finalize agreements with third-party countries willing to serve as transit hubs for evacuees were also discussed. Vice President Kamala Harris joined the meeting by secure video teleconference during her travels to Singapore. They were joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, among others. (AP)
Around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan on Sunday as part of India's evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghan capital Kabul, people familiar with the development said. Eighty-seven Indians were on Saturday taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe from Kabul on board a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force and the group is being brought back to Delhi in a special Air India flight from the central Asian city early on Sunday. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted that two Nepalese citizens are also coming to India on board the Air India flight. (PTI)