Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live Updates: Over 300 Indians likely to be brought back from Kabul today as situation deteriorates in Afghanistan

Many countries, including the US and Germany, have advised their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands of desperate people gathered trying to flee almost a week after Taliban took control of Afghanistan. (Picture: Reuters)

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update August 22, Kabul Latest News: As the situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, several nations intensified evacuation efforts. India is likely to bring back more than 300 Indian nationals home from Kabul on Sunday as part of its evacuation mission. As many as 87 Indians were evacuated on Saturday by military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. From Kabul airport, they were taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe and the group is expected to reach Delhi in a special Air India flight early on Sunday, according to PTI report.

“Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. 2 Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar said 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days, are also being sent to India.

Australia ran four flights into Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday night, evacuating over 300 people, including Australians, Afghan visa holders, New Zealanders, U.S. and British citizens.

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s co-founder, Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders. The group is trying to hammer out a new government in Afghanistan.

