Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live News Updates: Another attack on Kabul airport ‘highly likely’ in next 24-36 hours, says US President Joe Biden

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today August 29 Live Updates: The situation continues to stay tensed in Afghanistan ahead of the August 31 deadline for evacuation. Several countries including the UK and Spain have completed their evacuations. The US has reached the final phase of evacuations. Just over 1,000 civilians inside the Kabul airport remain to be flown out before troops are withdrawn from Kabul, said a Western security official as reported by Reuters. As the countdown for the end of America’s longest military mission begins in Afghanistan, the US has evacuated over 2,000 people from the Kabul airport in the last 24 hours, the White House has said. Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of around 113,500 people. Since the end of July, it has re-located approximately 119,000 people, it said.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned of another terrorist attack on the Kabul airport in the next 24 to 36 hours. The State Department also urged all US citizens to leave the area near the airport because of a “specific, credible threat”. The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said on Saturday as reported by Reuters.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. The conversation came two days after a suicide bombing just outside the Kabul airport killed 13 American troops and around 170 Afghan people. "Spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken. Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC," Jaishankar tweeted. On his part, the US Secretary of State said he and Jaishankar discussed shared priorities of the two countries including continued coordination on Afghanistan. "Spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today to discuss our shared priorities including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership," Blinken said on Twitter. Separately, spokesperson in the US State Department Ned Price said Blinken and Jaishankar agreed to remain "closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership." (PTI)
British troops have left Kabul, ending the UK's evacuation operation and its 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the "heroic" evacuation effort, even as the government acknowledged some eligible Afghan civilians had been left behind. The UK's top military officer conceded that "we haven't been able to bring everybody out." The UK government said late Saturday that about 1,000 troops who ran an airlift of British nationals and Afghan civilians had departed from Kabul airport, hours after the final evacuation flight for civilians. Most countries apart from the United States had already left. Before departing, Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said from Kabul airport that it was "time to close this phase of the operation now". (AP)
Another terrorist attack on the Kabul airport is "highly likely" in the next 24 to 36 hours, President Joe Biden has warned, as the US rushed to evacuate the few remaining Americans and Afghan allies ahead of the August 31 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan. The State Department also urged all US citizens to leave the area near the airport because of a "specific, credible threat". "The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said on Saturday. Biden directed them to take every possible measure to prioritise force protection. He ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect US men and women on the ground. Biden also wowed to keep up retaliatory strikes against the terrorists responsible for Thursday's suicide bombing at the airport that killed 13 US service members and at least 170 Afghans. (PTI)
The US has evacuated approximately 2,000 people from the Kabul airport in the last 24 hours, the White House has said, as the countdown for the end of America's longest military mission begins in Afghanistan. Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 113,500 people. Since the end of July, it has re-located approximately 119,000 people, it said. "From August 28 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 28 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of approximately 2,000 people were evacuated from Kabul. This is the result of 11 U.S. military flights (11 C-17s), which carried approximately 1,400 evacuees, and 7 coalition flights, which carried 600 people," the White House said on Saturday. (PTI)
Condolences poured in from across Massachusetts and dozens gathered in a vigil Saturday upon learning that a Marine from Massachusetts was among the US service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The family of Sgt Johanny Rosario Pichardo was notified Friday evening and asked for privacy, said Jaime Melendez, director of veterans services in Lawrence, where Rosario attended high school. "We will not allow her to be forgotten," Melendez said. Dozens attended a vigil in Rosario's memory Saturday afternoon in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organisation founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. (AP)