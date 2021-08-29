Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live News Updates: Another attack on Kabul airport ‘highly likely’ in next 24-36 hours, says US President Joe Biden

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of around 113,500 people. (Picture: Reuters)

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today August 29 Live Updates: The situation continues to stay tensed in Afghanistan ahead of the August 31 deadline for evacuation. Several countries including the UK and Spain have completed their evacuations. The US has reached the final phase of evacuations. Just over 1,000 civilians inside the Kabul airport remain to be flown out before troops are withdrawn from Kabul, said a Western security official as reported by Reuters. As the countdown for the end of America’s longest military mission begins in Afghanistan, the US has evacuated over 2,000 people from the Kabul airport in the last 24 hours, the White House has said. Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of around 113,500 people. Since the end of July, it has re-located approximately 119,000 people, it said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned of another terrorist attack on the Kabul airport in the next 24 to 36 hours. The State Department also urged all US citizens to leave the area near the airport because of a “specific, credible threat”. The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said on Saturday as reported by Reuters.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on the Afghanistan crisis: