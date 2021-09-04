Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Latest Live Updates: Panjshir falls to Taliban? Saleh releases video, says ‘resistance defending dignity’ of Afghan soil

A member of the Taliban forces stands guard during an organised media tour to the Pakistan-Afghanistan crossing border, in Torkham, Pakistan. (Reuters photo)

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates, Taliban govt live news September 4th today: Amid the news of government formation, the Taliban have claimed that it has taken control of the Panjshir Valley, the last holdout of the Afghan resistance. However, Amrullah Saleh, former Vice President and one of the key leaders of the anti-Taliban force, released a video statement saying that Panjshir is very much independent. He blamed Pakistan for helping the Taliban fighters. He did say that ‘we are surrounded’ but denied the news of the Panjshir fall. The Valley has remained out of Taliban control even during the 90s regime.

