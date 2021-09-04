Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Latest Live Updates: Panjshir falls to Taliban? Saleh releases video, says ‘resistance defending dignity’ of Afghan soil

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates, Taliban govt live news September 4th today: Amid the news of government formation, the Taliban have claimed that it has taken control of the Panjshir Valley, the last holdout of the Afghan resistance. However, Amrullah Saleh, former Vice President and one of the key leaders of the anti-Taliban force, released a video statement saying that Panjshir is very much independent. He blamed Pakistan for helping the Taliban fighters. He did say that ‘we are surrounded’ but denied the news of the Panjshir fall. The Valley has remained out of Taliban control even during the 90s regime.
Highlights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with the country's leaders and thank them for their help with evacuees from Afghanistan, and later go to Germany for a ministerial meeting.Blinken told a news conference at the State Department he would meet with Afghans and workers in the Qatari capital Doha "who are doing truly heroic work around the clock."He said he would travel to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany where he also would meet with Afghans. The ministerial meeting will be held virtually with partners, including more than 20 countries that have a stake in relocating and settling Afghans.Blinken also said the U.S. government was maintaining contact with the Taliban. "We continue to maintain channels of communication with the Taliban, on issues that are important," Blinken said.The State Department was "in constant contact" with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country, Blinken said. – Reuters
Three Taliban sources said the Islamist militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last province of Afghanistan holding out against it, although a resistance leader denied it had fallen."By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," said one Taliban commander.Deafening volleys of celebratory gunfire resounded all over Kabul and Facebook accounts were full of mentions of the fall of Panjshir. – Reuters
The U.S. Congress is likely to finance U.N. and other agencies providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan but there is virtually no chance it will directly fund a new Taliban-led government, congressional aides said on Friday.The United States has been a massive funder of Afghanistan since its 2001 invasion to topple the Taliban, setting aside roughly $130 billion for security, governance and development and humanitarian needs.Aides to the Democrats who control both houses of Congress and to Republicans said lawmakers were nearly certain to provide humanitarian aid for internally displaced Afghans and refugees but not to the government itself, at least for now."It would be difficult to convince members of Congress to do anything that would appear to be supporting the Taliban government," said a senior Senate Democratic aide, citing the absence of oversight and a reluctance "to support a government that is anathema to us."A senior Senate Republican aide concurred."Republicans would absolutely not support giving money to the Taliban," the Republican aide said, saying they do not want to provide any money until Americans and Afghans who worked with the United States can leave Afghanistan. – Reuters
Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a U.S.-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric and Afghan payroll databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc's Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials' emails.Late last month the employee said that the Taliban had asked him to preserve the data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for."If I do so, then they will get access to the data and official communications of the previous ministry leadership," the employee said. – Reuters