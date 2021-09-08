Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Latest Live Updates: In Taliban Cabinet, terrorists from UN, US lists become ministers

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Head of the Taliban's Political Office, meets with Chinese ambassadors in Kabul. (Reuters photo)

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates, Taliban govt news today, Panjshir battle news today September 8 Live News: After days of dilly-dallying, the Taliban finally announced the name of its ‘caretaker’ government. Unlike what the group has claimed, there was no sign of any inclusivity in the new Cabinet. No woman or member of the Shia community have been included in the new government. Rather, there are names of hardliners, who feature in the United Nations’ terror list and some carry US rewards on their heads. But one thing is very clear. The news about Mullah Baradar may very well be true. The no.2 in Taliban, who was seen as the chief of the new Afghanistan government has gone M.I.A. Panjshir Observer, a Twitter handle that identifies itself as an ‘Independent’ covering news in the country, claimed that Baradar was allegedly injured during a brawl in Kabul on Saturday. It also claimed that Baradar is now in Pakistan. With the appointment of Mullah Hassan Akhund as the caretaker Prime Minister, this update is getting credence.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan with remarkable ease. There was almost no resistance, many say. But three weeks later, the group known for its brutal regime in the 90s is having a tough time getting the basics right. There is no system in place and the civilians are now taking to the streets to stage massive protests. From Herat to Mazar-e-Sharif to Khost to national capital Kabul, demonstrations led by women are showing the Talibans that this is the new Afghanistan. Tuesday’s protests in Kabul were the biggest that the nation has seen since the August 15 takeover. The simmering anger against Pakistan is coming out in form of anti-Islamabad chants. This comes at a time when all-powerful ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is in Kabul. Officially, he is on a visit to discuss ‘trade ties.’ But those who know Afghanistan say that the ISI is trying to help the Taliban in government formation.

When asked about the Kabul protests, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the demonstration was not ‘legal’. He said that prior information should have been shared. On the Taliban fighters lashing out at the women, Mujahid said that the world should know that ‘our men are not trained in this.’