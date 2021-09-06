Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Latest Live Updates: Has world accepted Taliban? Yes and no – here’s how

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates, Taliban govt news today, Panjshir battle news today September 6 Live: The United Nations is set to hold a key summit on September 13 to come up with a plan to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. Various aid agencies have repeatedly said that stocks of food grain, medicines etc are depleting at an alarming rate. If the global agencies don’t get a safe passage, several hundred thousand Afghans will face acute starvation. This brings us to the main question – has the global community recognised the Taliban’s legitimacy? The answer lies between yes and no. It is because, while there’s no clear-cut statement from either UK and the US, on the ground, the officials of both nations and other European powers are also dealing with the Taliban directly. Even India has also contacted the Taliban via its political office in Doha. Russia, Pakistan and China have been operating their embassies in Kabul.
Highlights
About 1,000 people, including dozens of Americans and Afghans holding visas for the United States or other countries, remained stuck in Afghanistan for a fifth day on Sunday while awaiting Taliban clearance for flights out of the country, the New York Times reported.The newspaper reported that the situation facing those hoping to leave from the international airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif mirrored that of thousands who were unable to board flights from Kabul after the Taliban took the capital before U.S. troops withdrew.The senior Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Mike McCaul, told "Fox News Sunday" that six airplanes were stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport with Americans and Afghan interpreters on board, unable to take off because they had not received clearance from the Taliban. – Reuters
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Monday about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid criticism of the handling of the evacuation and failure to predict how quickly the Taliban would sweep through the country.The United States and Britain withdrew from Afghanistan last month, and Johnson's foreign minister Dominic Raab has admitted that both countries misjudged the Taliban's capacity to seize control. The Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15.Johnson has faced stinging criticism from lawmakers for intelligence and leadership failures over the fall of Kabul, and he has admitted that the decision by the United States to withdraw left Britain with little choice but to pull its own forces.Some who served in Afghanistan have spoken of their anger and grief about what has happened, and Johnson will say that, despite the Taliban's rapid return, the efforts of a 20-year campaign were not in vain. – Reuters
Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy."The U.N. delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter.Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.Shaheen said the Taliban assured the U.N. delegation of "cooperation and provision of needed facilities. – Reuters
The leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul said on Sunday he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), made the announcement on the group's Facebook page. Earlier, Taliban forces said they had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir after securing the surrounding districts.The Islamist Taliban took control of the rest of Afghanistan three weeks ago, taking power in Kabul on Aug. 15 after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country."The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations," Massoud said in the Facebook post. – Reuters
Since the August 15 takeover, the Taliban has been promising and Sharia-compliant govt in Afghanistan. But what the nation is witnessing is total chaos with no one knowing what's happening. There is no govt, no system in place. Add to this, the factionalism within the Taliban is worsening the turmoil. Those watching the situation fear that Afghanistan may see a civil war.