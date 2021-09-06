Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Latest Live Updates: Has world accepted Taliban? Yes and no – here’s how

Afghan women's rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul. (Reuters photo)

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates, Taliban govt news today, Panjshir battle news today September 6 Live: The United Nations is set to hold a key summit on September 13 to come up with a plan to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. Various aid agencies have repeatedly said that stocks of food grain, medicines etc are depleting at an alarming rate. If the global agencies don’t get a safe passage, several hundred thousand Afghans will face acute starvation. This brings us to the main question – has the global community recognised the Taliban’s legitimacy? The answer lies between yes and no. It is because, while there’s no clear-cut statement from either UK and the US, on the ground, the officials of both nations and other European powers are also dealing with the Taliban directly. Even India has also contacted the Taliban via its political office in Doha. Russia, Pakistan and China have been operating their embassies in Kabul.

