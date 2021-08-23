Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: 11,000 evacuated from Kabul since Taliban takeover, says US; Crowd grows outside Hamid Karzai International Airport

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update Live, Afghanistan latest news today August 23 new updates: A week after the stunning takeover by the Taliban fighters, what’s happening in Afghanistan right now? Well, to begin with, the crowd outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport is growing with each passing hour. A present estimate suggests that there are roughly 20,000 people waiting to leave Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden has once again defended his move even as the UK is reportedly planning to use G-7 to get a delayed exit plan from Washington. Planes full of lucky passengers are flying out of Kabul every day as the Taliban tries to convince people to stay back.
Stay with us as we bring the latest on the Afghanistan crisis:
Highlights
The World Health Organization and UNICEF are calling for a ‘humanitarian airbridge’ to be set up immediately to allow the unhindered delivery of medicines and other aid supplies to Afghanistan. The two U.N. agencies said in a statement Sunday that they are ‘committed to stay and deliver for the people of Afghanistan.’ But they added that ‘with no commercial aircraft currently permitted to land in Kabul, we have no way to get supplies into the country and to those in need.’ They noted that other humanitarian agencies face similar problems. The agencies said that, even before the Taliban's recent takeover of Afghanistan, the country required the world's third-largest humanitarian operation, with more than 18 million people needing help. - AP
The United States has "completely surrendered" to the Taliban and abandoned its allies in Afghanistan, Indian-American politician and former US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday. ‘They're not negotiating with the Taliban. They've completely surrendered to the Taliban. They surrendered Bagram Air Force Base, which was a major NATO hub. They surrendered $85 billion worth of equipment and weapons that we should have gotten out of there,’ Haley told CBS News in an interview. She slammed the Biden Administration's withdrawal policy from Afghanistan. "They have surrendered the American people and actually withdrew our troops before they withdrew the American people. They have abandoned our Afghan allies who kept people like my husband safe while they were overseas deploying. So, no, there was no negotiating. This was a complete and total surrender and an embarrassing failure,” she said. Haley, who is seen as a 2024 presidential aspirant, has been a vocal critic of the Afghan policies of the Biden Administration. - PTI
Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Singapore's president and prime minister as she kicks off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region, a task complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The trip, which brings Harris to Singapore and then later to Vietnam this week, is aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China's growing influence in the region. She is expected to address economic and security issues as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. After meeting with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday morning, the vice president will participate in a joint news conference, and later visit the Changi Naval Base, where she'll speak to American sailors aboard the USS Tulsa, a combat ship. - AP
Over 260 Sikhs have taken shelter at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and need help in their evacuation, a US Sikh body said Sunday. "There are more than 260 Afghan citizens left at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul including women and over 50 children. This includes three newborns with one born yesterday," United Sikhs said in a statement. So far, only India has helped evacuation of Afghan Sikhs after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. "We are in communication with governments in the United States, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Tajikistan, Iran and the United Kingdom among others," the United Sikhs said. - PTI
Pakistan and its intelligence service have played a key role in fostering the Taliban and allowing it to eventually take over Afghanistan, a top Republican lawmaker has alleged, stating that it is disgusting to watch Islamabad celebrate the group's victory that will bring "untold brutality" to Afghans. Congressman Steve Chabot, Co-Chair of the India Caucus, said in his address to the virtual gala of Hindu Political Action Committee on Sunday that he applauds the Indian government for welcoming the Afghan religious minorities who have a good reason to fear persecution at the hands of the Taliban and their evil rule. - PTI
Facing criticism over his policy on Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has defended his move to withdraw American troops from the war-torn country, saying history will record this as a "logical, rational and right decision". The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away. Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners are fleeing the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos at Kabul airport and deaths. - PTI