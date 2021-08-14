Afghanistan Crisis Live: Ashraf Ghani says ‘consultations underway’ as Taliban close in on Kabul

Afghanistan Live Updates August 14 Latest News: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani took to TV for a national broadcast amid Taliban blitz. Latest reports suggest that Taliban forces have reached very near Kabul. Some reports say that the Taliban is just 70 km away from Kabul. Intense assault is ongoing as the crisis deepens in Afghanistan. Days after US President Joe Biden said that the Afghan leaders must fight for their own nation, several thousand US troops have landed in Kabul. The US troops will oversee the critical evacuation process in the war-ravaged nation.
As the volatile situation worsens in Afghanistan, stay with us as we bring the latest news from the country:
Highlights
Afghan lawmaker says Taliban have captured capital of Paktika province bordering Pakistan. - AP
As Taliban fighters seized a series of provincial cities across Afghanistan, thousands of kilometres away in a makeshift refugee camp in eastern Lithuania, former Afghan soldier Fazel Rahman looked back on a war he abandoned two months ago.He said he had been warned by Taliban sympathizers in his home village that his life would be in danger unless he joined them, but he didn't see that as an option so he decided to follow the path that tens of thousands of other Afghans have already taken and make his way to Europe."The situation in our country has got worse. The Taliban killed my cousin," said Fazel Rahman, who served for 15 years in the Afghan army. "I fled with my kids because they threatened me, warning me to leave my duty."Now waiting in a former school building in the village of Kazitiskis in the Ignalina region of Lithuania, he has found himself in the middle of a standoff between Belarus and the European Union. – Reuters
President Joe Biden's administration has been holding secret talks with more countries than previously known in a desperate attempt to secure deals to temporarily house at-risk Afghans who worked for the U.S. government, four U.S. officials told Reuters.The previously unreported discussions with such countries as Kosovo and Albania underscore the administration's desire to protect U.S.-affiliated Afghans from Taliban reprisals while safely completing the process of approving their U.S. visas. – Reuters
Canada plans to resettle more than 20,000 vulnerable Afghans including women leaders, human rights workers and reporters to protect them from Taliban reprisals, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday.The effort is in addition to an earlier initiative to welcome thousands of Afghans who worked for the Canadian government, such as interpreters, embassy workers and their families, he told a news conference."As the Taliban continues to take over more of Afghanistan, many more Afghans' lives are under increasing threat," he said. He did not provide a timetable.Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said some Canadian special forces were in Afghanistan taking part in the relocation effort but gave no details. – Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday spoke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan about "ongoing efforts to safely drawdown the civilian footprint in Afghanistan," the White House said in a tweet. – Reuters
American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a U.S. official said on Saturday, a day after Taliban insurgents seized the country's second- and third-biggest cities.The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion will arrive in Kabul by Sunday evening, involving about 3,000 troops."They have arrived, their arrival will continue 'til tomorrow," the U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.An infantry brigade combat team will also move out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to act as a quick reaction force for security in Kabul if needed, the Pentagon has said.Britain and several other Western nations are also sending troops as resistance from Afghan government forces crumbles and fears grow that an assault on Kabul could be just days away.An Afghan government official confirmed on Friday that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taliban control as U.S.-led international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. – Reuters
The Taliban pushed closer to Kabul on Saturday, capturing a key city near Afghanistan's capital as American troops flew in to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians.Continuing a rapid advance, the insurgents took Pul-e-Alam, around 70 km (40 miles) from Kabul and the capital of Logar province, a local provincial council member said.The Taliban did not face much resistance, he told Reuters on condition of anonymity.The gain of the city, a key staging post for a potential assault on Kabul, comes a day after the insurgents took the country's second- and third-biggest cities.The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion will arrive in Kabul by Sunday evening, involving about 3,000 troops. – Reuters
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday he was consulting with local leaders and international partners on the situation in the country, as the Taliban continues its rapid advance."As your president, my focus is on preventing further instability, violence and displacement of my people," Ghani said in a brief televised address.- Reuters