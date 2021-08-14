Afghanistan Crisis Live: Ashraf Ghani says ‘consultations underway’ as Taliban close in on Kabul

Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in the city of Kandahar, southwest of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan Live Updates August 14 Latest News: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani took to TV for a national broadcast amid Taliban blitz. Latest reports suggest that Taliban forces have reached very near Kabul. Some reports say that the Taliban is just 70 km away from Kabul. Intense assault is ongoing as the crisis deepens in Afghanistan. Days after US President Joe Biden said that the Afghan leaders must fight for their own nation, several thousand US troops have landed in Kabul. The US troops will oversee the critical evacuation process in the war-ravaged nation.

