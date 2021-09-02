Afghanistan Crisis Latest Live News: US gone, takeover done, now what? Taliban gets busy in govt formation

Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates: After the messy US withdrawal, Afghanistan waits for some form of normalcy. If the latest reports from the war-torn nation are to be believed, Afghanistan is set to get a new government led by Taliban chief Hebatullah Akhundzada. There will be an Afghan Prime Minister as well as President, but they will work under the Taliban chief. Many are drawing parallels between what the Taliban may want in Afghanistan and what’s the system in Iran. In Tehran, the concept of a Supreme Leader has been in place since the Islamic Revolution of the 1970s-80s. In line with this, the Taliban may also see Akhundzada as the Supreme Leader of Afghanistan. So what’s stopping the Taliban from announcing the new government? Well, the problem lies in the structure of the Taliban. Many believe that the group is of monolithic nature. But that’s not true. There are various factions that form the core of the group. So each has a say in what will be the future of Afghanistan.

