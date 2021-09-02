Afghanistan Crisis Latest Live News: US gone, takeover done, now what? Taliban gets busy in govt formation

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates: After the messy US withdrawal, Afghanistan waits for some form of normalcy. If the latest reports from the war-torn nation are to be believed, Afghanistan is set to get a new government led by Taliban chief Hebatullah Akhundzada. There will be an Afghan Prime Minister as well as President, but they will work under the Taliban chief. Many are drawing parallels between what the Taliban may want in Afghanistan and what’s the system in Iran. In Tehran, the concept of a Supreme Leader has been in place since the Islamic Revolution of the 1970s-80s. In line with this, the Taliban may also see Akhundzada as the Supreme Leader of Afghanistan. So what’s stopping the Taliban from announcing the new government? Well, the problem lies in the structure of the Taliban. Many believe that the group is of monolithic nature. But that’s not true. There are various factions that form the core of the group. So each has a say in what will be the future of Afghanistan.
Highlights
They move from place to place at a moment's notice in a desperate bid to evade the Taliban -- girls whose lives are in danger simply because they chose to play a sport they loved. An international effort to evacuate members of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team, along with dozens of family members and soccer federation staff, suffered a crushing setback last week after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members during a harrowing airlift. Now, frightened and desperate, the girls worry whether a far-flung coalition of former US military and intelligence officials, congressmen, US allies, humanitarian groups and the captain of the Afghanistan women's national team can get them and their loved ones to safety. - AP
The United Nations' food stockpiles in Afghanistan could run out this month and there is a critical need for USD 200 million to provide food to the most vulnerable, a senior UN official has warned. Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said that at least one-third of the conflict-torn country's population currently is ‘not sure that they will have a meal every day or not. This is what is going on.’’By the end of September, the stocks which the World Food Programme has in the country will be out. We will be out of stock. We will not be able to provide those essential food items because we'll be out of stock," Alakbarov told reporters during a virtual press briefing from Kabul on Wednesday. - PTI
It looked like a zombie apocalypse. For the U.S. military pilots and aircrew about to make their final takeoffs out of Afghanistan, the sky was lit up with fireworks and sporadic gunfire and the airfield littered with battered shells of airplanes and destroyed equipment. Stray dogs raced around the tarmac. And Taliban fighters, visible in the darkness through the green-tinged view of night vision goggles, walked the airfield waving an eerie goodbye. Lined up on the runway at the Kabul airport Monday night were the five last C-17s to leave the country after a chaotic and deadly airlift evacuation that marked the end of America's involvement in the Afghanistan war. In the final hours, there were no more rocket defense systems to protect them on the runway, and no one in the airport control center to direct them out. ‘It just looked apocalyptic,’ said Air Force Lt. Col. Braden Coleman, who was in charge of monitoring the outside of his aircraft for artillery fire and other threats. ‘It looked like one of those zombie movies where all the airplanes had been destroyed, their doors were open, the wheels were broken. There was a plane that was burned all the way. You could see the cockpit was there, and the whole rest of the plane looked like the skeleton of a fish.’ AP