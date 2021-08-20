Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Latest Live Updates: As situation worsens in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden to speak on evacuation efforts today

Since taking over Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban have presented a more moderate face, saying they want peace. (Picture: Reuters)

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update August 20, Kabul Latest News: The chaos in Afghanistan continues. There seems no end to the trouble of people in Afghanistan in the near term with no clarity on what future will unfold next. It’s been five days since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. People are trying to flee the country as they underline the challenge the Taliban face in governing. Civilians in several regions are taking the street to oppose the Taliban takeover. After Khost and Jalalabad, Nangarhar also saw similar scenes of dissent with locals opposing the Taliban flags. Kabul has been largely calm, but as many as 12 people have been killed in and around the airport, according to Reuters. More than 5,200 American troops are guarding the Kabul airport to ensure security and smooth evacuation operation of diplomats and civilians.

As protests spread to Kabul, the Taliban urged unity ahead of Friday prayers, calling on imams to persuade people not to leave the country. Since taking over Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban have presented a more moderate face, saying they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies, and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

According to reports, as many as 18,000 people have people moved out of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. The US alone evacuated 7,000 people from Afghanistan since the start of evacuation operations on August 14. However, crowds continued to throng outside the Kabul airport, desperate to flee, Reuters reported quoting a NATO official. U.S. President Joe Biden will give remarks on Friday at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on the evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

