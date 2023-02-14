Aero-India: US throws another surprise; B-1B bomber flies in for the show

Two B-1B Lancer heavy bombers have arrived in India for the Aero India 2023 air show, which started on Monday Feb 13-17, 2023.

The supersonic bombers made the journey from their temporary base at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to India to participate in the event, showcasing the strength of the US-India strategic partnership. The B-1B Lancer (also known as `Bone’, (for B-one) considered the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force, carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force.

Other US aircraft already present at the event include the F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, and the US Navy F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighters. The presence of these aircraft highlights the US support for Aero-India 2023 and the importance of the US-India partnership.

Aero-India 2023

In this biennial event the US side has thrown some surprises in the form of the F-35 which came from the US Air Force. And today on day two the B-1B Lancer has arrived.

In 2021, one B-1B Lancer did a fly-over over the Air Force Station at Yelahanka after it flew almost 28 hours from South Dakota based Ellsworth Air Force Base, and at that time it was escorted by Indian Air Force indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’.

According to the US Consulate the return of the heavy bomber, long range, supersonic to India to take part in the aero-India 2023 underscores the importance the US places on the growing strategic partnership with India.

Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary (International Affairs) of the US Air Force said that the B-1B bomber offers flexible options to the combatant commanders and the senior leaders. And also, greater integration with allies and partners through the region for greater interoperability.

According to Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defence Official and Defence Attaché at the US embassy in New Delhi, “The bombers made the journey from South Dakota to Guam, and then to India just to add another exciting dimension to Aero India 2023.”

Adding, that it was a long mission – travelling from continental US to the Indian Ocean and that it was worth being part of the biggest aero show—hosted by a major defence partner of the US – India.