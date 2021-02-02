Aero-India show: Russia to display new Aviation, EW and Air Defence products; check details

Rosoboronexport is carrying out joint research works in more than 100 promising areas, including aviation, thus laying the groundwork for the future development of high-tech industries in both countries. (Photos credit: ROSBORONEXPORT)

Joint projects for all the three services are being implemented in cooperation between enterprises of India and Russia that is unique for the global market. “They are being implemented on the basis of a long-term programme of military-technical cooperation and are fully consistent with the Make in India programme,” Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev, tells Financial Express Online.

Adding, “A remarkable example of large-scale cooperation in the aerospace sector is the programme of the licensed production in India jointly with HAL of Su-30MKI fighter jets. The programme resulted in the introduction into the Indian Air Force of an aircraft, which became a benchmark for a highly effective heavy multirole fighter jet.”

Rosoboronexport is actively working with large industrial companies of India and always appreciates the highest level of their expertise and is expected to further expand cooperation with India in the aerospace domain. “The company is ready to offer the brand-new products and technological solutions of the Russian industry,” he adds.

In an interaction with Financial Express Online on the eve of the 13th edition of Aero-India 2021, he said “Rosoboronexport will be presenting models of the Su-57E fifth generation fighter jet, the Su-35 multirole fighter jet, the Il-78MK-90A tanker aircraft, the Ka-226 light multipurpose helicopter, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun-missile system, Typhoon protected vehicles and other products.”

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec State Corporation) is organizing a joint display of Russian industrial enterprises at the Aero India 2021 international aerospace exhibition,

What to look for in the Russia Stand?

Russia’s joint display will be incorporating exhibits of Rosoboronexport, JSC Shvabe and JSC Almaz-Antey Corporation. And there will be top officials of the leading Russian aircraft, helicopters and engines manufacturing holdings – JSC United Aircraft Corporation, JSC Russian Helicopters and JSC United Engine Corporation.

In total, the company will show case over 200 military products, and this includes the models of promising 5th generation multi-role fighter Su-57E, military transport Il-76MD-90A(E), multi-role super maneuverable fighter Su-35, two-seat multi-role frontline fighter MiG-35D. And there will also be aerial refueling tanker Il-78MK-90A, light multi-purpose helicopter Ka-226T and anti-aircraft missile and gun system Pantsir-S1.

The company is expected to demonstrate Typhoon K-63968, Typhoon K-53949 and protected field ambulance Linza.

Radar P-18-2 Prima

Is a new product of Russian defence industry and is being exhibited overseas for the first time ever. This radar according to the company has the capability to effectively detect present-day and future low-signature aerial targets. And also the ones which use Stealth technologies.

New Product

Also on display will be an all-new product of the company, i.e. the system of countering unmanned aerial vehicles. This will include complexes of detection, electronic suppression of drones and anti-aircraft missile systems for their physical destruction.

There will be modernized combat helicopter Mi-28NE, unmanned aerial vehicles Orion-E and Orlan-10E, air-launched weapons, military transport helicopters Mi-171SH and Mi-17V-5, combat scout-attack helicopter Ka-52, radar surveillance Ka-31.

The Russian air defence and electronic warfare systems are in high demand in the region and they include assets to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, including the Repellent electronic warfare complex against small-size UAVs. And also anti-aircraft missile systems Viking, Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E in various configurations, man-portable air defence system Igla-S.