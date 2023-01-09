Aero India: Rajnath Singh meets envoys ahead of show; Focus of meeting on new technologies India has to offer

In a bid to enhance air power and also to show the existing capabilities of India to the world, ahead of mega Aero India show, defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged 80 nations’ representatives to encourage their respective defence and aerospace companies to attend the event from February 13-17, 2023.

At the Ambassadors’ roundtable in New Delhi, organized by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, the five-day show will be a combination of major aerospace and defence trade exposition, showcase emerging areas of drones, cybertech, AI, Radars in India and there will also be aerial displays by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Among those who attended include: France, Mauritius, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Germany, Armenia, Maldives, Romania, Philippines, Malaysia, Nepal, Morocco, Greece and the US.

Also present were Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru.

According to the minister besides the investors and entrepreneurs, defence related bodies from across the world and think tanks too will be participating in the event.

The last Aero India had a participation of over 600 exhibitors who were present physically and virtually 108 were present and 63 countries had participated and around 3000 B2B meetings were recorded. And last year at DefExpo there were 1,340 exhibitors, investors, businesses, MSMEs, startups, delegates and Armed Forces from across the globe.

At today’s meeting the minister also gave an overview of India’s growing defence industrial capabilities, and also stated that efforts are on to enhance manufacturing capabilities in emerging technologies and also informed the diplomats and Defence Attaches that India has a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem and has emerged as a leading defence exporter which has grown by almost eight times in the last five years. He highlighted the abundant skilled work-force which has led to the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem which is led by start-ups in high tech areas.

He also highlighted partnerships with global industry giants and mentioned about the contract for manufacture of C-295 aircraft – this is through a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain.

Earlier in his welcome remarks Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane stated Aero India will provide an opportunity for both participants and exhibitors to forge collaboration and exchange ideas which will help to fulfill their efforts to achieve defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Theme

This year the theme of the 14th edition of Aero India is ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’. This will take place at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

Area

In a total area of over 1.08 lakh sqm, 80 countries have participated, 645 exhibitors have registered for the event. And according to the Ministry of Defence the marquee events include Defence Ministers’ Conclave ‘SPEED’ and a CEOs Roundtable.