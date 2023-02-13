Aero India 2023: The stage for HAL to seal deals for LCA Tejas Mk 1A with Argentina and Malaysia

In a major development, South American nation Argentina and Malaysia are interested in importing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk 1A produced by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The Chiefs of Defence Staff from both the countries have already arrived in Bengaluru to attend the 14th edition of Aero India 2023.

Sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that a top official delegation from Argentina is already in Bengaluru and is expected to have a meeting with the top officials of HAL. “There is a team from Argentina which is here and meetings are expected to take place with them. The South American nation is really interested in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft,” said the source.

The HAL LCA Tejas Mk 1A, which was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2021, has been in the news for its advanced features and capabilities. The aircraft is designed for multirole capabilities and is equipped with modern technologies such as advanced electronic warfare suites, multi-mode radars, and beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles.

According to sources, Argentina is expected to place an order for one Squadron – 15 single seaters and three trainers. This would mark a significant milestone for the HAL LCA Tejas Mk 1A and would further boost its international recognition. And it will also open up the possibility of Indian defence companies to export to the Latin America and Caribbean region. So far there is only one Indian company which has been present in the region – Kanpur based MKU Pvt Ltd.

Malaysia, on the other hand, is exploring options to upgrade its ageing fighter fleet, and the HAL LCA Tejas Mk 1A has caught its attention. The Malaysian delegation is expected to hold discussions with the HAL officials during Aero India 2023 to explore the possibility of procuring the aircraft.

The HAL LCA Tejas Mk 1A has been developed and produced indigenously in India and has been the subject of much pride for the country. The interest from Argentina and Malaysia would further solidify India’s position as a leading aerospace producer and exporter.

The potential orders from Argentina and Malaysia for the HAL LCA Tejas Mk 1A would be a significant boost for the Indian aerospace sector and would serve as a testament to the capabilities of the indigenous fighter jet. The development is being closely watched by the aerospace community and is expected to set the stage for further international orders for the HAL LCA Tejas Mk 1A.