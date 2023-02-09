Aero India 2023: DRDO to showcase indigenous technologies & futuristic systems

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has planned to showcase the range of indigenous defence technologies and systems during the Aero India 2023, which will be held in Bengaluru between February 13-17.

The DRDO will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies, including numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides displaying its flagship products at the India Pavilion.

The DRDO’s participation in the mega show will be marked by the flight displays of LCA Tejas, LCA Tejas PV6, NETRA AEW&C and TAPAS UAV.

The DRDO will showcase Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, Naval & Material Science amongst others.

According to the officials from the DRDO, the pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones namely Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, Parachute & Drop Systems, Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems, Materials, Land Systems & Munitions, Life Support Services, and Industry & Academia Outreach.

“The key highlights will be the display of its flagship platforms and systems such as AMCA, LCA Tejas Mk2, TEDBF, ARCHER, TAPAS UAV, Abhyas, Autonomous Stealth Wing Flying Test Bed from the Combat Aircraft and UAVs zone, ” said a DRDO official.

The Missiles & Strategic Systems Zone will display Akash, Astra, QRSAM, Helina, Nag, Pralay from the Missiles & Strategic Systems Zone;

The Engine & Propulsion Zone will showcase the FACECU, Gearbox module, Kaveri Dry Engine Prototype, Small Turbo Fan Engine from the Engine & Propulsion Zone.

Besides, there will be the Airborne Surveillance Systems Zone and the Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communications Systems Zone, showcasing AEW&C-NETRA, AEW&C- MkII, MMMA Aircraft, IFF, AAAU Model TWIR, BFSR-SR, Bharani, Ashlesha, AATRU, ASPJ Pod, LEOP.

The DRDO is also focusing on the Airborne Sonar with Helicopter Model, Air launched Directional Sonobuoy from the Naval Systems Zone.

In terms of futuristic technologies, the DRDO is gearing up to showcase Air Warfare Simulation System, QRNG from Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cyber Systems Zone.

The main pavilion –the India Pavilion– will exhibit five DRDO products. The exhibits are AEWC&C Mk-II, AMCA, LCA Tejas Mk2, TEDBF and Archer (Image intelligence with Weapon Payloads).

The participation will also be marked by the flying debut of the indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance class UAV TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance – Beyond Horizon). The TAPAS-BH will showcase its capabilities and cover static as well aerial displays.

TAPAS is DRDO’s solution to the tri-services ISTAR requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours.

The DRDO will also hold the seminar on the development of aero engine in India — ‘Futuristic Aerospace Technologies including Way Forward for Development of Indigenous Aero Engines’. The quest for the indigenous aero engine for the various fighter jet projects remains top on the agenda for the government.

During the event, the DRDO will also hand over 16 Licensing Agreements for the Transfer of Technology (LAToT) for 11 DRDO-developed technologies to 15 industries during the seminar. It includes the Health Usage and Monitoring System for MiG-29K, which has been developed through the Technology Development Fund (TDF) and will be handed over to the Vice Chief of Naval Staff.

The DRDO’s spokesperson said, “Aero India 2023 is an excellent opportunity for the Indian aerospace community to foster the cause of indigenous development of military systems and technologies with the spirit of self-reliance and national pride. It will provide a platform for collaboration and evolve new opportunities to boost the export of indigenous defence products. Various interactions are expected with the scientists to explain and demonstrate the systems and exhibits.”