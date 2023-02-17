Aero-India 2023 concludes! Showcases India’s position as a major player in the global aerospace industry

The Aero India 2023 airshow has concluded, with a spectacular final performance by aircraft and helicopters in front of a packed audience on February 17, 2023. According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the event was the largest ever, featuring participation from 98 countries since the airshow started in Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on February 13 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, organised in an area of around 35,000 square meters. The first two days of the show were business days, with significant events like the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, the CEOs Round Table, the Manthan start-up event, and the Bandhan ceremony. The last two days were open to the public, with aerial displays as the highlight.

The event saw the participation of 809 defence companies, including Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups, showcasing their technologies. The Bandhan event, held on February 15, aimed to forge and renew partnerships between business entities. The event witnessed the forging of 266 partnerships, including 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements, nine product launches, and three Transfers of Technology (ToT), worth around Rs 80,000 crores. Defence Ministers of 32 countries, air chiefs of 29 countries, and 73 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of global and Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) attended the event. The CEOs’ Round Table on the sidelines of the airshow witnessed the participation of officials, delegates, and global CEOs from 26 countries, including Boeing, Lockheed, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), General Atomics, Liebherr Group, Raytheon Technologies, and Safran.

During the event, some impressive products were launched, including Vertically Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (BDL), SAL Seeker ATGM for BMP II (BDL ), and Jishnu (BDL). The event also saw the unveiling of indigenously-built ‘Counter Drone Radar’ based on technology from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) (Astra Microwave Products Limited), 9-millimetre subsonic ammunition (Munitions India Limited), and Software-defined NAVIC/GPS receiver module based on indigenously-developed processors (Astra Microwave Products Limited). HAL signed a contract with the Argentinian Air Force (AAF) for spares and engine repair of legacy two-tonne class helicopters. Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL signed a workshare agreement for the joint development of the engine intended for the future 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

The airshow featured a range of aircraft, including the LCA-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Rafale, Sukhoi-30 Mki, B-1, DC-3, F-16, F-35, Dakota DC-3, Harvard Trainer, Surya Kiran aerobatics team and Sarang helicopter display team.

Airbus and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand the country’s access to aerospace education and research. This partnership will help develop relevant skills and create a talented workforce that will power the future of the aerospace sector in India. The MoU also emphasises developing, certification, and applying new materials for producing aircraft, engines, and accessories.

These agreements and launches showcase the potential for growth and development in India’s aerospace sector, promising exciting opportunities for domestic and global players.