Aero-India 2021: Space booking open, Defence Minister launches website

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launching the Aero India 2021 website (https://aeroindia.gov.in) on Friday, September 11, 2020. Also seen is Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar. The biennial exhibition will be held from February 03-07, 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru in Karnataka.

India gets ready to host the 13th edition of Aero India-21, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka from Feb 2-7th 2021. Giving the go ahead for space-booking the defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the Aero India 2021 website aeroindia.gov.in at New Delhi. According to a Ministry of Defence statement, “the Aero-India 2021 website will provide a contactless online interface and will host all online services related to the event. It will also have informative content about Ministry of Defence’s recent policies, initiatives, and product profile of indigenous aircraft and helicopters.”

Now, all the exhibitors will be able to register and book space online as per their requirements and this will be on a first-come first served-basis. While the exhibitors can avail the early bird discounts by booking before end Oct, all payments have to be made online.

For visiting the show the tickets can be bought online from Feb 3-7 during both business and public days. Media which has plans to circulate their publications, and the media persons who wish to cover the even can register online as well.

The event is going to follow stringent health protocols. Recently, the defence minister during his visit to Moscow for the SCO meeting had extended invitation to defence ministers and industry delegations of Russia and the central Asian Republic countries to participate in Aero-India 2021.

This is an interactive website and it aims to provide the first of the numerous contactless experiences at the show. It will also help in building the participants’ confidence towards the event which will be held with COVID-19 SOPs in place.

On the website any query can be uploaded, and there is a feedback mechanism related to the exhibition has been incorporated in the website.

At the launch of the website, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar and other senior officials of the MoD were also present.