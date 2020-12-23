Aero-India 2021: Get ready! Big flying machines from Russia are coming

The agreement for mutual military and technical cooperation has been extended by another ten years and will now expire in 2030. (Credit: PTI image)

One of the biggest exhibitors during the forthcoming Aero-India 2021 is going to be Russia. In an interaction with the media earlier in the week, the ambassador of Russia in India Nikolay Kudashev announced the demonstration of “Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets, helicopters Ka-52, Ka-226, Mi-17B-5, Mi-26, S-400 and the Buk systems.” Also many other new items and equipment are expected to be showcased.

Indo-Russian Defence Cooperation

India and Russia are working towards further deepening their defence ties and are planning to close contracts worth $ 15 billion. The two sides are already in advanced stages of discussions for joint development and production of military platforms, weapons as well as manufacturing spare parts.

Spare Parts Manufacturing in India

This is important as more than 60 percent of the platforms and weapons being used by the Indian armed forces are from Russia, to ensure that there are no delays in getting the spares, the plan is to now manufacture it here with the help of Russia.

Countering the menace of terrorism is another step in the bilateral Defence cooperation between the two sides.

The agreement for mutual military and technical cooperation has been extended by another ten years and will now expire in 2030.

Deals with Russia

As has been reported earlier, there is a contract between the tw countries for the S-400 Triumf ‘SA-21 Growler’ long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems. This deal is worth around $5.43 billion, and Indian Air Force (IAF) will get five Triumf regimental kits.

The upgraded Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29UPG ‘Fulcrum-E’ fighter aircraft.

Both India and Russia have created a joint venture to manufacture Kamov Ka-226T ‘Hoodlum’ light utility helicopters. Around 140 helicopters of the Russian origin are expected to be produced in India and will be in use as the main light utility helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces.

Four Project 11356 Grigorovich-class frigates for the Indian Navy. While two out of the four are being constructed at the Yantar Shipyard (a subsidiary of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), and are expected to be delivered by 2024.

The balance two will be assembled at the Goa Shipyard Limited, India, which is being upgraded to accommodate the new frigates. The Admiral Grigorovich-class ships are an upgraded variant of the six Talwar-class frigates the Indian Navy had in its fleet between 2003 and 2013. These new frigates are expected to have the Indo-Russian BrahMos cruise missile system which can be fired from an under-deck launcher.

As reported earlier by Financial Express Online, BrahMos Aerospace is already delivering ground- and sea-launched cruise missiles to the Indian Army, Navy & the Air Force.

The Indian Army is using 1,000 of T-90S Bhishma Main Battle Tanks. These tanks have been made in India under the ToT from Russia.

The 3VBM42 Mango 125 mm armour-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) production is going on.

Talks are going on between the two countries for anti-tank technologies which would protect the troops.

Already, the Konkurs-M ‘AT-5b Spandrel’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), is under production / under license by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

A joint venture for the manufacturing of AK-203 7.62 mm Assault Rifles for the Indian Armed Forces is already in place. The plan is to manufacture Kalashnikov AK-203 7.62 mm Assault Rifles 200 series for the Indian Armed Forces.

What did the Russian envoy say about the defence Cooperation between the two countries?

“The Russia-India Defence Cooperation is based on exchange of technologies and joint ventures. This helps India to advance local production and expand its military export potential,” Nikolay Kudashev said.

About the Ka-226 helicopters and AK-203 rifles — according to the envoy “Soon we will see good progress.”