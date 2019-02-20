Aero India 2019: Russian Mi-171A2 heptrs and Ka-226T to be Made in India soon

Mi-38 is intended for operation in a wide range of climatic conditions including maritime, tropical and cold climates.

Aero India 2019, Yelahanka Air Force Station: India will be the first foreign operator of Mi-171A2 of Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of State Corporation Rostec). The Holding Company is in the process of finalizing joint TC validation activities with the Indian authorities. The first Mi-171A2 shall be handed over to the Indian customer in 2019.

The company which is present here at Aero-India 2019, is displaying the mock-ups of Ansat and Mi-171A2 rotorcraft, and negotiations are ongoing on the prospective deliveries of these helicopters. The shipborne version of Ka-226T helicopter, as well as the vast range of civil-purpose helicopters at the Aero-India 2019, are being displayed.

The key exhibit is the mock-up model of a light shipborne Ka-226T helicopter. The naval version of Ka-226T features blade folding system of the main rotor. Also, the helicopter boasts the state-of-the-art avionics suite, its components, and systems are fit for operation under aggressive conditions of the marine environment.

Owing to its small dimensions, the helicopter can be deployed on ships and low-displacement vessels. Ship-based Ka-226T helicopter may be used to perform search and rescue, as well as transport missions day and night in standard and adverse weather conditions.

India and Russia are planning to produce the Ka-226T helicopters in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force combined have a requirement of the 197 rotorcraft. Once the contract is finalised 60 Ka-226T will be produced in Russia and the balance in India.

Acknowledging that India is their Strategic Partner, Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company said that, “We are planning to continue discussions on one of our key projects: the localization of production of Ka-226T in this country. Moreover, in view of the voiced interest in procuring light utility ship-based rotorcraft, we shall put an increased focus on presenting the capabilities of the naval version of Ka-226T. The helicopters in such configuration are being delivered to the Russian special-task aviation and already have a favorable track record.”

The company’s joint venture partners for the project will be Hindustan Aeronautics and Rosoboronexport. In addition, other companies will be contracted for component work. As has been reported earlier, in May 2015, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had selected the Ka-226T — 133 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters for the army and 64 for the IAF. They will replace obsolescent Cheetah and Chetak light helicopters.

The Ka-226T, which uses a coaxial rotor system, has a maximum take-off weight of 3.6t and can carry up to 1t of payload. It can be fitted with different modules, such as a transport cabin for six personnel, or for specialized equipment.

The Holding company will display the mock-up model of a utility Mi-38 helicopter. This is one of the most computerized civil helicopters in the world: The flight control and navigation suite enable automated en route flight, landing, hovering and stabilization in any flight mode. The integrated onboard equipment suite IBKO-38 installed on Mi-38 supplies the crew with information of sufficient quality and quantity to guarantee top-flight safety. Due to the implemented technical solutions, Mi-38 surpasses other helicopters in its class in terms of load-/passenger-carrying.

Mi-38 is intended for operation in a wide range of climatic conditions including maritime, tropical and cold climates. In addition to presenting its products, Russian Helicopters shall focus on discussing after-sales support of rotorcraft operated by foreign customers. The new format of ASS offered by the Holding Company is aimed at structuring strategic relations with an operator and implies execution of long-term no-bid agreements and transition to life cycle support contracts.