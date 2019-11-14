Act-East Policy: NE Industrial Corridor to facilitate movement of armed forces and boost trade , tourism

The minister also underlined the special emphasis of the Government on the development of the North East region under the Act East Policy, adding “Road to ‘New India’ runs through ‘New North-East India’.”

To create more jobs in the North East Region, the government is soon going to set up a North Eastern Industrial Corridor, announces the defence minister Rajnath Singh.

In his address at the 11thMaitree Diwas Celebrations in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Singh said that the Arunachal Corridor will act as a land bridge between India and South East Asia and this will create opportunities for employment and boost trade and tourism.

Glimpses of Maitree Diwas Celebrations at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

To help improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of the people and especially the armed forces the government has been giving approval to construct a tunnel at Sela Pass to Tawang, operationalisation of Pasighat Airport, setting up Hollongi Airport near Itanagar and establishing three strategic Railway lines in the region.

All the existing inter-state and inter-district roads will be upgraded to State highway specifications by 2024, under the Five-Year Road Plan of Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacting with the children at the Maitree Diwas Celebrations in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

The defence minister who is on a two-day visit to the state visited the Tawang War Memorial and offered tributes to the fallen soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during the War of 1962 and urged the youth to join the army.

What is Maitree Diwas?

This showcases the local culture as well as modern military demonstrations, including Helicopter flypast and weapon display. This also symbolises the patriotism of the people of the region and their close relationship with the Armed Forces.

The two-day socio-military cultural extravaganza has been jointly organised by the Indian Army, Tawang Civil Administration and volunteers at the High-Altitude Stadium.